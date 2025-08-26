Boy, Diagnosed With Typhoid, Prescribed Drugs To Treat Diabetes, Heart Issue In Maharashtra

A ten-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with typhoid and pneumonia, was prescribed medicines used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and heart-related chest pain (angina) in Maharashtra's Kalyan, close to Mumbai.

The negligence of the doctors has been reported from Manomi Multi Speciality Hospital in Kalyan's Aadharwadi Chowk.

The child was going to the hospital for treatment for three days when a doctor prescribed him these medicines. On one page, medicines usually prescribed for typhoid treatment were written, while on another, medicines which had no connection with the treatment of the disease were written.

He was prescribed Sitagliptin Phosphate and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets - used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and St Sprin 75 - used to treat and prevent heart attacks, strokes and heart-related chest pain.

His mother, Ankita Ravi Gaikwad, said that she went to the doctor to ask if the medicines were correct. "The doctor told us that the medicines were correct," she said.

The family got to know the purpose of these medicines when they took the boy to another doctor to get an injection.

"There we got to know that he was given these medicines for (treating) diabetes and other medicines," the mother had said.

The hospital administration has also confirmed the incident and said that the wrong medicine was indeed given to the child. They have also said that as soon as they realised the mistake, the child's family was informed not to give the medicine.

A doctor at the hospital said that Dr Rusha, who had the boy's case, was handling another patient as well and mistakenly mixed up the prescriptions.

"She didn't see what mistake she had made, and she told the boy to take the medicine," said Dr Sunny Singh.

"As soon as I came to the office in the morning. I inquired about the condition of the patients," he said, adding, as soon as he got to know about the mix-up, he informed the 10-year-old's family.

"I told him that he shouldn't take those medicines. I asked him to take the injection. I told him that the medicine was wrong and he should take the injection.

The boy's family has said that they would file a case against the hospital.