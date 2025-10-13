Video: Pakistan Burns Over Gaza As Palestinians Rejoice After Ceasefire

At least one officer and several protesters have been killed as supporters of a radical Islamist party in Pakistan clashed with police in Lahore during an anti-Israel march. The city was virtually paralysed following violent clashes between police and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers as they marched towards the capital, Islamabad, on Monday.

Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar said demonstrators opened fire on authorities, killing the officer and wounding others. He did not confirm casualties among the protesters, but TLP said in a statement that many of its supporters also were killed or wounded.

Among those injured is TLP chief Saad Rizvi, who reportedly sustained several bullet wounds when authorities opened fire on demonstrators, according to TLP. He is reportedly in a critical condition.

Unverified social media claims state that TLP chief #SaadRizvi has been killed; however, credible sources indicate he was shot multiple times during clashes in #Muridke amid pro-Palestinian protests and is in critical condition, not confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/u8b5ni3wmr — Zafar Bashir ظفر بشیر (@zafarbashir_) October 13, 2025

Before he was reportedly shot, TLP shared a video of Rizvi on social media, where he is seen urging security forces to stop firing and saying he was ready to negotiate. Gunfire could be heard in the background as Rizvi addressed supporters.

Another video circulating on social media showed several vehicles burning, including a truck carrying TLP workers who were leading what they have called the "long march" that started in eastern Pakistan on Friday. The march has resulted in violence between authorities and demonstrators, with police arresting more than 100 people during a protest on Saturday.

Massive protest called by TLP, after the TLP chief Saad Rizvi shot by Pakistan security personnel. pic.twitter.com/ZqDnpAls9P — Mᴀɴɪsʜ Kᴜᴍᴀʀ 🇮🇳 (@ManishKumarINA) October 13, 2025

The demonstrators were determined to stage a pro-Palestinian rally outside the US Embassy in Islamabad, and police came under fire when they launched an operation to disperse the crowd.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the latest clashes on Monday began when protesters tried to remove shipping containers placed by police to block roads. Supporters clashed with police in Lahore and later camped in the nearby town of Muridke before resuming the march.

Mixed Reaction To Protest

The TLP, known for staging disruptive and sometimes violent demonstrations, has drawn mixed reactions online. While a section of Pakistanis criticised the party for raising the issue when the war in Gaza had reportedly ended, some accused the government of overreacting to the march by blocking major roads even before the protest began.

Pakistan Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said over the weekend that he failed to understand why TLP opted for violence instead of celebrating peace in Gaza.

About TLP

TLP gained prominence in Pakistan's 2018 elections by campaigning on the single issue of defending the country's blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam. Since then, the party has staged violent rallies, mainly against the desecration abroad of Islam's holy book, the Quran.

The party has held pro-Palestinian rallies in recent years in Lahore and other cities. This march was planned to travel toward the US embassy to express support for Palestinians.