Israeli Hostages Freed By Hamas After 2 Years Amid Massive Cheers In Tel Aviv

Hamas has released seven Israeli hostages into the custody of the Red Cross, the first to be released as part of a breakthrough ceasefire after two years of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The hostages released are Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to Israeli media reports.

While there was no immediate information on their condition, tens of thousands of Israelis, who were watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, broke into loud cheers as the International Committee of the Red Cross collected the hostages held by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Prisoner Swap Awaited

Palestinians, meanwhile, awaited the release of hundreds of prisoners held by Israel. The key exchange of hostages and prisoners follows a breakthrough ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump after two years of war.

Trump is en route to the region along with other leaders to discuss the US-proposed deal and postwar plans. Now, with the hostages' release, questions loomed over the future of Gaza as the deadliest war ever between Israel and Hamas left the Palestinian enclave in rubble. With war now over, a surge of humanitarian aid was also expected into famine-stricken Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless.

New Chapter For Israel

The hostages' return caps a painful chapter for Israel. Since they were captured in the October 2023 Hamas attack that ignited the war, newscasts have marked their days in captivity, and Israelis have worn yellow pins and ribbons in solidarity. Tens of thousands have joined their families in weekly demonstrations calling for their release.

As the war dragged on, demonstrators accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging his feet for political purposes, even as he accused Hamas of intransigence. Last week, under heavy international pressure and increasing isolation for Israel, the bitter enemies agreed to the ceasefire.

With the hostages' release, the sense of urgency around the war for many Israelis will be effectively over.

What Happens Next?

The living hostages will be handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and then to the Israeli military, which will take them to the Reim military base to be reunited with families.

It is unlikely that the remains of up to 28 other hostages will be returned at the same time. An international task force will work to locate dead hostages who are not returned within 72 hours, said Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for the hostages and the missing.

The timing has not been announced for the release of Palestinian prisoners. They include 250 people serving life sentences for convictions in attacks on Israelis, in addition to 1,700 seized from Gaza during the war and held without charge. They will be returned to the West Bank or Gaza or sent into exile.

While Israel considers the prisoners to be terrorists, Palestinians view them as freedom fighters against Israeli occupation. Israel has warned Palestinians in the West Bank against celebrating after people are released, according to a prisoner's family and a Palestinian official familiar with the plans. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution.