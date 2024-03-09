'Addict' Doctor Roams Naked Inside Maharashtra Hospital, Video Is Viral

The district's civil surgeon said strict action will be taken against the doctor if found guilty

A doctor of a state-run hospital in Maharashtra was seen on video roaming inside the hospital naked. The incident happened in the state's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, earlier known as Aurangabad.

According to sources, the doctor of Bidkin Rural Government Hospital suffered from an addiction and was under the influence when he moved around the hospital without clothes.

The district's civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, who is the head of the health services of the district, spoke about the incident and said that an investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the doctor if found guilty.