900 Kg Beef Seized From Vehicle In Maharashtra, Case Filed: Cops

The beef was worth Rs 8.8 lakh, according to cops (Representational)

One person was booked after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The beef, worth Rs 8.8 lakh, was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, he said.

"The vehicle's driver Ansar Shaikh (23) was booked under section 325 and sub section 5(b)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act," the Shivur police station official said.

