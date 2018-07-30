Three Women Arrested In Rajasthan's Alwar With 40 Kg Of Beef

The samples of the meat were sent for testing which confirmed it to be beef, police said

Three women were arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar with 40 kg beef on Monday, police said.

Govindgarh police station's Sub Inspector Dhara Singh told IANS that police received a tip that beef was being packed in polythene bags in the house of Khaleel to be sold, and raided the location where they found cow fur and the large quantity of beef.

Akbari, wife of Khaleel, Bhoori, wife of Shakeel and Sajeena, wife of Sameem, all found on the spot, were arrested.

On questioning, Akbari confessed that her son Shakeel and his friend Sattar had brought beef to her house after slaughtering a cow to sell it further, he said

The samples of the meat were sent for testing which confirmed it to be beef, said Dhara Singh.

Shakeel and Sattar are absconding and a manhunt has been initiated to nab them at the earliest, he said.

"Once they are arrested, we will get clues if they are regular suppliers of beef to shops or if they are supplying it to any particular house in this region," he added.

Meanwhile, a peaceful bandh was staged on the call of Hindu associations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, he said, adding that shops were closed since morning.

Rakbar Khan was beaten to death in this area on intervening night of July 21-22 on charges of cow smuggling.