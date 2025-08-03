4 Missing Members Of Indian-Origin Family Found Dead After US Car Crash

Four Indian-origin members of a family from New York, who went missing en route to a spiritual site in West Virginia, were found dead on Saturday, Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty said on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86) and Gita Divan (84). The family was travelling from Buffalo to Prabhupada's Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia, in a 2009 lime green Toyota Camry with a New York license plate EKW2611, authorities said.

"Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty has confirmed that the four individuals who were reported missing from Buffalo, New York, have been found deceased following a vehicle crash. The victims have been identified as Dr. Kishore Divan, Mrs. Asha Divan, Mr. Shailesh Divan, and Mrs. Gita Divan," the Sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

The victims and the crashed vehicle were found at around 9.30pm (local time) on Saturday off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road, the Sheriff said. "First responders were on the scene for more than five hours. Sheriff Dougherty extends condolences to the families of the victims. Further information will be released upon the completion of the investigation," he added.

The senior citizens were reportedly last seen at a Burger King outlet in Pennsylvania on July 29.

CCTV footage from the Burger King outlet showed two members of the group entering the restaurant, and their last known credit card transaction was also traced to the same location, authorities said. Shortly after, a Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader picked up their vehicle heading south on I-79.

"The family was headed to Pittsburgh and then on to Moundsville, West Virginia," Mr Dougherty earlier said.

Deputies from both Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia held searches in nearby areas. Details of the vehicle were registered with the National Crime Information Center. A missing persons report was also filed in Buffalo, New York.

The Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI), a nonprofit based in Williamsville, New York, also stepped in to help locate the four people.

"Two couples who were traveling are currently missing, and we're all deeply concerned. If anyone has heard from them or has any updates, please reach out. Hoping they're safe and will be found soon," a news agency quoted CHAI President Sibu Nair as saying.