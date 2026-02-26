US College Professor Placed On Leave After Racist Remarks During School Meeting

A professor at Hunter College has been placed on leave after allegedly making racist remarks during a virtual public school meeting in New York.

The college said it had launched a formal investigation after comments were heard on an unmuted microphone during a 10 February meeting of the New York City School District 3 Community Education Council. The remarks were described by the institution as "abhorrent".

According to New York Post, the professor, Associate Biology Professor Allyson Friedman, had attended the meeting as a parent. According to a recording shared online, her microphone appeared to be live while a Black eighth-grade student was raising concerns about a possible school closure. Comments attributed to Friedman quickly drew criticism on social media and among local leaders.

In a statement, Hunter College President Nancy Cantor said the matter was being reviewed under the university's conduct and non-discrimination policies.

"Pending the outcome of our investigation, the employee has been placed on leave," she said. The college did not confirm whether the leave is paid.

More than 1,200 people have signed a petition calling on Hunter College to fire Dr. Allyson Friedman, a tenured associate professor, following remarks made during a recent Community Education Council meeting.



Friedman later told The New York Times that her remarks were taken out of context. She said she had been discussing systemic racism with her child and had referenced what she described as an example of a racist trope. She added that the full conversation was not clearly audible due to a microphone error.

Local officials strongly condemned the incident. Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal called the comments "outrageous", while Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. questioned why stronger action had not already been taken.

The meeting took place during Black History Month, when issues of racial inequality in education were being discussed. Hunter College said counselling and support services were being made available to those affected.