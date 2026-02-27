5.9 Kg Baby Born In New York, Weighs As Much As 3-Month-Old

A mother in New York was left shocked and amazed when she delivered a baby boy much bigger than expected. The newborn weighed almost twice as much as an average baby, making his birth a special moment for the family and the hospital. Terrica and Shawn had expected their baby to be larger than normal, but they were shocked when their son, Shawn Jr, was born at Cayuga Medical Center on January 31st. The newborn weighed 5.9 Kg, making him the heaviest baby ever born at the Ithaca-based hospital, reported NYPost.

The mother of four said she knew her son would be a little heavy, but not this much. She said he's already wearing three- to six-month-old baby clothes and diapers, and she feels like she just gave birth to a three-month-old.

The hospital posted a photo on Facebook showing the larger newborn alongside another baby girl born the same day. That baby, Margot, weighed only 1.8 Kg and is Chloe and Victor's child.

Chloe said the record-setting birth made welcoming her little daughter even more memorable. She called the moment "very sweet," saying it shows that babies are born in different sizes and weights. She also expressed her gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff.

The hospital celebrated the arrival of both babies, noting that every baby and every birth story is unique.

Robyn Torgalski, System Director of Maternal and Child Health at Centralus Health, said these two births are a beautiful example of the fact that every newborn and every birth experience is unique. She explained that whether a baby weighs four or thirteen pounds, the medical team is prepared to provide the best care to the baby and family. She also said she is proud of the maternity services provided at Cayuga Health and is honoured to support families during such a crucial moment.

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest recorded baby ever was 9.97 Kg, born in Italy in 1955.

