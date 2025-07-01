Assam Police's Crackdown To Enforce Beef Ban, Several Detained

In a state-wide crackdown, Assam Police have launched a coordinated operation against the illegal sale of beef, conducting simultaneous raids across multiple districts under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021. The Act prohibits the slaughter of cattle and the sale of beef near temples and in Hindu-majority areas.

Raids were carried out in Guwahati, Nagaon, Charaideo, Kokrajhar, South Kamrup, and Dibrugarh, resulting in the seizure of large quantities of both cooked and raw meat suspected to be beef. In Kokrajhar alone, four hotels were searched by police teams.

According to police sources, several people have been arrested.

According to reports, several kilograms of beef were recovered, and multiple individuals were detained, while several others managed to flee during the operations at various locations.

More than 70 kg of beef was recovered from hostels in Guwahati's Katahbari area today during a raid by the Garchok police, police sources added

This enforcement drive comes in the wake of recent communal tensions during Eid, during which 16 people were arrested for allegedly slaughtering cattle illegally. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated that while religious freedoms are protected, any violation of the law will invite strict action.