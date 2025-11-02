Arunachal Police Warn X User Over Fake Video Post On Army Casualties

The police in Arunachal Pradesh have warned against spreading disinformation after an X user made a fake post about Indian Army casualties in a gunfight with insurgents.

The police in the sensitive and strategic border state, in a response to the fake post on X by a user with the screen name ‘Rasush' (@RasushAnkita), said no such incident was reported from the ground.

In the malicious post, the user ‘Rasush' claimed high casualties in the Assam Rifles in a firefight with Naga insurgents. The handle also spread disinformation that the insurgents captured several positions.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police have warned of taking legal action against the X user.

“Spreading misinformation is a cognizable offence. Please verify facts before posting,” the police said.

“Deliberate circulation of fake news will invite legal action. No such incident [was] reported from the ground,” the police said.

Police sources told NDTV they have taken a serious view of the attempt to spread disinformation about the armed forces in a sensitive border region. They have not ruled out formal action using technical and legal means.

Assam Rifles' Successful Operation

On the contrary, in a series of well-coordinated counter-insurgency operations across the northeast, the Assam Rifles successfully thwarted repeated attempts by insurgent groups - ULFA(I) and NSCN-K(YA) - to target security forces in the weeks preceding October 22, sources had said.

On October 16, NSCN–K(YA) launched a standoff attack on a camp in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, which was effectively foiled by a swift response, sources had said. The following day, ULFA(I) attempted a similar attack on a camp in Assam. The troops retaliated decisively, killing an insurgent. They later caught an overground worker who helped in planning the attack.

In response to these attacks, the Assam Rifles intensified its operations and activated an extensive counter-insurgency grid supported by modern surveillance assets, drones, and intelligence-based hi-tech teams, sources said.

The enhanced grid culminated in a successful ambush on October 21 near Namsai, South Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the casualty of one ULFA(I) insurgent and recovery of weapons and supplies.

The insurgent groups are now reported to be on the run, their networks disrupted and leadership under pressure, sources said, adding the Assam Rifles' resolute execution continues to uphold peace and stability in the region, reaffirming their legacy as the ‘Sentinels of the North East'.