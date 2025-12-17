Pics: Army Receives Final Batch Of Apache AH-64E Attack Helicopters

The Indian Army has received the remaining three Boeing Apache attack helicopters, which will soon join the Army's 451 Army Aviation Squadron based in Jodhpur.

According to the Army, the helicopters will be deployed in Jodhpur after assembly, joint inspections and completion of other formalities in the coming days. The helicopters were brought to India aboard an Antonov An-124 aircraft.

India had earlier received the initial three Apache helicopters in July this year, while the remaining arrived on Tuesday.

The Indian Army's Apache helicopters made their debut during Exercise Maru Jwala earlier this year. Exercise Maru Jwala was part of the larger tri-services drill, Exercise Trishul.

The Army is steadily expanding its firepower in the attack helicopter domain and is also set to induct 90 homegrown Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand. The Army Aviation Corps also operates the weapon systems-integrated version of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), known as Rudra.

An earlier statement from the Army on the Aviation Corps' raising day said that the induction of the helicopters is expected to significantly enhance the strike and reconnaissance capabilities of the Army Aviation Corps.

The deliveries took place after delays. As per earlier reports, the first batch was expected to arrive around February or March.

However, the first helicopters arrived only in July.

Earlier timelines had suggested that deliveries of all six helicopters would begin in 2023. This was later pushed to 2024, followed by further delays.

After receiving the initial batch, the Indian Army formally inducted the Apache helicopters into its aviation fleet.

In a post on X, the Indian Army termed the induction a "milestone moment" and said that the arrival of the platforms would "bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly."

#Apache for Indian Army



Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India.



These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the #IndianArmy significantly.#YearofTechAbsorption… pic.twitter.com/phtlQ4SWc8 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 22, 2025



The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters, which are deployed in Ladakh and western sectors.

The Apache helicopter can carry a range of weapons, including air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets and air-to-air Stinger missiles. It is also equipped with a 30 mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds as part of its area weapon subsystem.

The helicopter is fitted with the Longbow fire control radar. Boeing has said that the Apache is the only attack helicopter in the world with a fire control radar that provides 360-degree coverage, along with a nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision operations.

The Boeing AH-64E is the most advanced configuration of the Apache and is designed for the Multi-Domain Operations battlefield. The AH-64E Version 6 includes upgrades to sensors, software and weapons performance.

Designed for interoperability within the Multi-Domain Operations ecosystem, the AH-64E v6 is built to operate in highly contested and complex battle spaces. It integrates onboard and offboard sensors, long-range stand-off weapons and network connectivity to support joint operations.

The AH-64E v6 is described as a fully integrated attack helicopter optimised for modern battlefield requirements.

