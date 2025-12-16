Indian Army Invites Applications For High-Tech Internship, Rs 1,000 Daily Stipend

Indian Army High-Tech Internship 2026: The Indian Army has invited applications for the Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2025, a high-intensity, technology-driven internship aimed at engineering and research students working in cutting-edge digital domains. Branded as "Beyond Silos, Beyond Limits", the programme offers selected interns a stipend of Rs 1,000 per day and hands-on exposure to live defence technology projects. The deadline for application submission is December 21, 2025.

The 75-day internship will begin on January 12, 2026, and conclude on March 27, 2025. Interns will be posted in New Delhi or Bengaluru, where they will work closely with Army teams on secure, mission-critical applications.

This internship is designed to bring young technologists directly into the defence innovation ecosystem.

What The Internship Offers?

The IAIP 2025 focuses on building advanced software systems and artificial intelligence solutions for defence use. Interns will:

Develop high-end software and AI models

Work on live defence and secure military-grade applications

Gain hands-on experience with classified, secure environments

Contribute to next-generation technologies used by the Indian Army

Key Technologies Covered

Interns will work across a wide technology stack, including:

Frontend: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, TypeScript, Dart, Svelte, ELM

Backend: Python, Java, C#, Node.js, PHP, Ruby, Rust, Scala, PL/SQL

Frameworks: React, Angular, Next.js, Django, Express.js, Flutter, Laravel

AI & ML: Data Analytics, Autonomous Systems, LLMs, VLMs, Agentic AI, SLMs

Cloud & Networks: Secure Cloud Computing, Edge Computing, IoT

DevSecOps: CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes

GIS: ArcGIS, QGIS, Spatial Analysis, Geoprocessing

APIs: REST APIs, HTTP methods, JSON and XML formats

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from the following backgrounds can apply:

BE/BTech (Computer Science, IT, Data Science, ECE): final-year students or graduates

MTech (AI & ML, Data Science, Software Engineering): pursuing or completed

PhD scholars working in AI & ML, DevSecOps, Software Engineering or Big Data

How To Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website by scanning the QR code provided in the following Instagram post or by selecting the given link.





For queries, applicants can write to iaip2025.dgis@gmail.com. Applicants are advised to apply early, as selection will be based on academic background, technical skills and project relevance.