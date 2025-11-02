17 Quacks Arrested In 90 Days: How An Assam District Became Fake Doctors Hub

Assam Police in Cachar district have intensified their ongoing campaign against medical fraud, arresting two more individuals suspected of practising as fake doctors in the last two days.

Since August this year, a total of 17 quacks and fake doctors have been arrested from Cachar district as part of Assam's crackdown against quackery.

The recently arrested include Supal Roy (41), an alleged quack and a resident of Chotojalenga Part II under Dwarbond police station, and Indrajit Roy (39), a fake doctor residing in Tatpara, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

Police launched an operation and caught Supal Roy red-handed while he was practising medicine at his pharmacy located in the Rosekandy tea estate under Dwarbond police station.

In a separate operation, Indrajit Roy was arrested from Maa Ayurved at E&D Colony in Tarapur, where he worked as a visiting doctor and prescribed medicines. As per the police, Roy lacks any medical certification.

"For the last two months, our operation against fake doctors has been ongoing, and till date, we have arrested 17 fake doctors from different areas of Cachar. We have arrested two fake doctors operating in different areas within the last two days," Sen said.

To encourage public participation, the police have established a dedicated line for reporting information. "We have opened a special number, 6026903329, for the people of Cachar. If they have any information regarding the fake doctors, they can call this number and share it," Sen added. He emphasised that the operation will continue as police have information on more fake practitioners in the district.