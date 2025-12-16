Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Today, Apply Here

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has started the registration process for 1,715 Constable posts today, December 16, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the board - slprbassam.in. Of the total vacancies, 1,052 are available for Unarmed Branch (UB) and the rest 663 for Armed Branch (AB).

The last date to register is January 16, 2026 and candidates do not need to pay any application fees.

Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate applying must be aged between 18 and 25 years and relaxation in age of up to 3 years in case of Other Backward Classes (OBC), five years in case of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), 10 years in case of Former Members of Militant Organization (FMMOs) is allowed.

To apply for the UB vacancy, candidate are required to have completed Class 12 while AB posts require only a Class 10 completion certificate from a recognised board or university.

The minimum height for male and female candidates is 162.5 cm and 154 cm- for those belonging to General/OBC/MOBC/SC. For Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants, the minimum height required is 160 cm for males and 152 cm for females.

The distance vision should be 6/6 for at least one eye and not poorer than 6/9 for the other without correction. Near vision should be normal.

How To Apply For The Post?

Candidates should complete the mandate registration required for all recruitment application process. Once registererd, the generated application ID will be required to complete the application process for the Assam Police Recruitment 2025.

Steps To Apply

Login with your application ID and password.

Select and apply for the respective recruitment.

Upload the necessary documents, select post preferences (if applicable), fill in personal details, generate OTP and complete the application process.

An acknowledgment slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the official notification for complete details of the Assam Police Constable 2025 recruitment.