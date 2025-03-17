Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 Postponed, Admit Card To be Out On This Date

Assam Police Constable Exam 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has rescheduled the written examination for Constable and other posts, which was originally set for March 23, 2025. The exam will now take place on April 6, 2025, due to administrative reasons.

The official notification reads: "Reference Notice issued vide No. SLPRB/Rec/Const (AB & UB)/617/2023/142 dated March 13, 2025 regarding holding of Written Test and downloading of Admit Cards by the Candidates in connection with Recruitment for Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent Posts in Assam Police and other Departments. It is hereby informed to all Concerned that due to Administrative Reasons, the Written Test scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, will now be held on April 06, 2025."

However, candidates who applied for the post will be able to download their admit Cards on April 1, 2025. They will be required to enter the application number, name and date of birth to access the admit card.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps To download

Step 1: Visit official website, slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link (once it is released) on the homepage

Step 3: You will redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it

Step 6: Take a hard copy of admit card for the exam day

To appear in the Written Examination, candidates must bring a hard copy of their Admit Card along with a government-issued Photo Identity Card, such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Voter-ID Card, and strictly follow the instructions provided on the Admit Card.