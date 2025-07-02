If You Are On Anti-Ageing Drugs Like Shefali Jariwala, What Are The Rules Of Fasting?

In the search for glowing skin, youthful energy, and prolonged vitality, many people turn to a combination of anti-ageing treatments and multivitamin supplements. From collagen and glutathione to NAD+ boosters and fat-soluble vitamins, these regimens are becoming increasingly popular.

At the same time, fasting (intermittent fasting, juice cleanse, restricted fasting and more) has emerged as a go-to strategy for weight management, metabolic health, and even longevity for many.

But can fasting and anti-ageing supplements coexist safely? And if so, what's the right way to go about it?

The death of actor Shefali Jariwala has raised several questions about fasting, supplements and more. So, we asked experts to break down the dos and don'ts.

Why Fasting Needs Special Care When You're On An Anti-Ageing Regimen

Vriti Srivastav, a Holistic Dietitian from Mumbai explains the golden rule of consuming any supplement. "Always match your supplement with its absorption needs and your body's tolerance level. If a food or supplement no matter how healthy doesn't suit your body, it is as good as a toxin," she shares.

Vriti further says that understanding the timing for taking the supplement and whether it is to be taken before or after a meal, and whether it can be taken on an empty stomach is essential.

This is because certain supplements need food for absorption and some can irritate the stomach lining when taken on an empty stomach.

Can fasting and anti-ageing supplements coexist safely. Photo: Unsplash

"Especially adaptogens like ashwagandha, rhodiola, etc, and the trending nutrient berberine can have a glucose and blood pressure lowering effect. Consuming such supplements on an empty stomach can cause a sudden drop in blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia) or blood pressure. The common supplements for anti-aging like collagen, Omega-3 fish oils, minerals like zinc, magnesium, iron, Vitamin C can irritate the gut and trigger nausea and acid reflux," she adds.

Mindfulness Is Key If You're Fasting While On Anti-Ageing Drugs

Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietician and Wellness Coach agrees and explains that a little more mindfulness is needed if we are fasting while on anti-ageing drugs and consuming multivitamins.

She explains that fasting induces a process called autophagy, a natural cell-cleaning mechanism that's beneficial for anti-ageing. But combining fasting with powerful supplements needs a more thoughtful approach. "Those engaging in intermittent fasting along with collagen, biotin, or glutathione may wish to take oral multivitamins or antioxidant supplements during their eating window," she advises.

Crucially, fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E and K should never be taken on an empty stomach. "They cause irritation and lower absorption," says Kathuria, suggesting they be paired with a light, nutrient-dense meal.

"For those undergoing IV therapies, she recommends avoiding prolonged fasting altogether, as it can cause blood sugar fluctuations and other metabolic disturbances," she adds.

Dr Ridhima Khamsera, Clinical Dietician from Mumbai, recalls her personal experience suggesting that dietitians see this scenario daily. "Clients invested in comprehensive anti-ageing protocols want to add intermittent fasting to their routine, only to discover that their carefully planned supplement schedule might be working against their fasting goals," she adds.

The reality is that combining fasting with anti-ageing treatments isn't just about timing - it's also about understanding how the body processes these compounds in fed versus fasted states.

Can Supplements Break Your Fast?

Some compounds can actually break your fast, even if they contain zero calories, according to experts.

"For example, alpha-lipoic acid can impact glucose metabolism and trigger insulin release, while amino acid-rich supplements - especially those with leucine - can activate growth signals in the body, counteracting the benefits of fasting. These pathways interfere with autophagy and cell repair," Dr Khamsera shares.

Even something as simple as a fish oil capsule can disrupt the metabolic state of fasting.

Certain supplements can break your fast. Photo: Unsplash

"Fat-soluble vitamins require dietary fat for absorption, but even small amounts of added oils can initiate fat digestion, which compromises fasting benefits," explains Khamsera.

She advises timing these supplements at the beginning of your eating window, when fat is naturally present in meals.

Supplements And Fasting: What To Watch Out For

Peptides, hormones, and the repair

Peptide supplements are a growing part of the anti-ageing toolkit. But not all peptides are fasting-friendly to experts. Collagen peptides, BPC-157 and growth hormone-releasing peptides often activate anabolic (growth-promoting) signals like IGF-1.

"If these are taken during fasting, it defeats the purpose of cellular repair," says Khamsera. These should ideally be taken during your eating window, when the body is in build mode.

Electrolytes

Srivastav brings attention to another key point: electrolyte balance.

"Extreme fasting already deprives the body of electrolytes, which can lead to brain fog, muscle cramps, dizziness and fatigue," she warns.

Her go-to hydration options? Coconut water, fruits, buttermilk, lassi and infused waters.

She also flags certain supplements that can cause discomfort if taken on an empty stomach (like we told you above).

The Magnesium Problem

FSSAI data from 2023 states that more than 80 per cent of Indians are Vitamin D-deprived. To tackle this, a lot of people go for Vitamin D supplementation. However, clinically significant problems involving magnesium depletion are seen in people combining high-dose Vitamin D supplementation with intermittent fasting, according to Dr Khamsera.

Many Indians suffer from Vitamin D deficiency. Photo: Unsplash

Vitamin D increases magnesium utilisation, while fasting reduces dietary magnesium intake - creating conditions for deficiency.

Dr Khamsera says symptoms can extend beyond obvious muscle cramps to include sleep disruption, anxiety, and increased oxidative stress markers.

Retinoids And Fasting

Fasting doesn't just affect what goes into your body; it also affects how your body behaves on the outside. According to Dr Khamsera, fasting can reduce sebum production, compromising the skin barrier. However, if you're on retinoids, you might notice increased irritation when starting intermittent fasting, especially with 18+ hour fasts.

To avoid this, she recommends a strategy known as "barrier-supportive fasting" which includes sufficient Omega-3 fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins during eating windows to support skin health during fasted states.

Choosing The Right Fasting Window

So, which fasting protocol works best when anti-ageing is your focus?

Simrat Kathuria and Dr Khamsera both recommend mild fasting schedules like 14:10 or 15:9 instead of rigid or extreme fasts. This allows better flexibility to time supplements without compromising on repair or metabolic benefits.

Dr Khamsera refers to this approach as "supplement-synchronised intermittent fasting," where the eating window is structured to support proper supplement absorption, maximise autophagy, and maintain hormonal balance.

Finally: Don't DIY Your Way Through This

All three experts agree on one thing -- this is not a space for guesswork.

"Never self-supplement or mix supplements as per your convenience. Always act under expert guidance. Watch for signs like dizziness, fatigue, nausea or palpitations - your body is telling you something," says Srivastav.

If you have underlying medical conditions like diabetes, fasting and supplementation (both) must only be attempted under medical supervision.