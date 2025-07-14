Can A 500-Rupee Chewing Gum Replace Your Morning Coffee To Beat Brain Fog? What Doctors Say

In today's digital age, with more and more people using social media, doomscrolling has become the new norm. Brain fog, brain rot, and constant fatigue sound like the new normal. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, join the club.

This rise in such problems has created a market now flooded with products - and the latest trend, it seems, is supplements or gummies for your brain.

If you're scrolling through Instagram and spot a shiny little box of 15 Neurogum gummies (or its gummy cousin) promising laser-sharp focus, boosted energy, and mental clarity for just Rs 500... you're not alone.

This brain-boosting supplement shot to fame after appearing on Shark Tank US, where the founders shared that it had become a success within just four years of launch. They even claim it can replace your coffee, with one gummy containing caffeine worth more than half a cup of coffee.

Now, after making a mark in the US market, it has finally entered the Indian space (as the company advertises). In fact, various brands have now introduced similar brain supplements that promise to tackle all the issues mentioned above.

But are these chewable brain buddies truly worth the hype - or just cleverly marketed, sweet-tasting placebos?

We decided to chew over the claims with some experts.

What's In These Neurogummies?

A quick analysis of the ingredients list made us realise that Neurogum and Neurogummies typically contain a blend of ingredients like L-Theanine, Caffeine, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, and sometimes Ginseng.

The demand for Neurogummies is increasing in India.

These brands also boast of being sugar-free, vegan and free from artificial sweeteners like aspartame.

"They May Help... But Only If You Need Help"

Dr Jaideep Bansal, Senior Director and HOD, Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, says "Neurogummies are chewable supplements. Most healthy people don't need them."

According to him, these supplements may only be useful if your body is deficient in key vitamins like B12. And unless you've been tested and diagnosed with a deficiency, popping these daily won't turn you into a productivity machine.

Experts also say that many people misdiagnose their own mental fogginess.

"Brain fog is often caused by stress, poor sleep, or dehydration - not just vitamin deficiencies," he points out.

The combo of L-Theanine (a calming compound found in green tea) and caffeine (the beloved fuel of the sleep-deprived) does have some short-term science backing.

"Caffeine helps you stay alert, and L-Theanine keeps you calm. Together, they can improve focus and reduce jitteriness. But the effect is short-term," says Dr Bansal.

So, yes, you might be super productive for that one Zoom call. Just don't expect it to solve anything else.

Dr SS Nandi, Neurologist at CMRI Kolkata, also feels that the rising popularity of neurogummies is a bit premature.

"There's been a steep rise in the consumption of neurogummies for improving brain health," he says.

He's not sold yet.

"From a neurologist's point of view, I believe more research is required. We need to understand the mechanisms and reasoning behind these benefits before recommending widespread consumption," he explains.

He also flags something particularly important for Indian consumers.

"Different countries have different food habits and environments. So more research, followed by professional consultation, is essential to know how these offerings can benefit each person," Dr Nandi says.

In simple terms, what works for a tech bro in California might not be what your chai-sipping brain needs in Bengaluru.

B Vitamins: Don't Overdose

Vitamin B6 and B12 are important for nerve and brain function. But more doesn't necessarily mean better.

"If you're deficient, these can help with tiredness or poor memory. But if your levels are already fine, taking extra won't give your brain superpowers," Dr Jaideep Bansal warns. In fact, overdoing it can lead to hypervitaminosis, a potentially harmful condition.

The Ginseng Question

Some variants of neurogummies include Ginseng, the herb which is trending furiously right now, thanks to the South Korean beauty industry. Now, some are also claiming that it improves brain function.

Dr Bansal explains, "Some small studies suggest Ginseng might improve memory and mental performance - especially in older adults. But the results aren't strong or consistent. It's not a magic brain booster and can interact with other medicines."

So, if you're already taking medication for blood pressure, diabetes, or mental health - do not go rogue with Ginseng-laced gummies. Ask your doctor first. Due to its easy to pop and chew format, it might be easy to pop more than just one.

So, Should You Spend Your Money On Neurogummies?

Let's be honest - the packaging is great. And the promise of peak productivity in one chew and replace that morning coffee is very tempting. The fact that it's not burning a crater in your pocket is great too. But doctors aren't exactly thrilled about everyone jumping on the gummy bandwagon.

Dr Bansal reminds us of the basics: "There are better, proven ways to support your brain."

Here are some according to experts:

Get 7-8 hours of sleep : It helps your brain rest, improves concentration, and boosts long-term memory.

: It helps your brain rest, improves concentration, and boosts long-term memory. Eat a healthy diet: Load up on fruits, veggies, nuts, whole grains and fish. Avoid white sugar and refined wheat.

Load up on fruits, veggies, nuts, whole grains and fish. Avoid white sugar and refined wheat. Exercise regularly: It improves blood flow to the brain and your overall mood.

It improves blood flow to the brain and your overall mood. Manage stress: Breathing exercises and meditation can reduce mental fatigue.

Breathing exercises and meditation can reduce mental fatigue. Keep learning: Read, write, do puzzles, and socialise - it keeps your mind sharp.

Read, write, do puzzles, and socialise - it keeps your mind sharp. Stay hydrated: Even slight dehydration can make you sluggish and unfocused - especially during physical work or summer heat.

Final Bite

Are neurogummies dangerous? Not necessarily. Are they essential? Also, not really. They might give you a small boost on a day when you're dragging, but they're not a substitute for real brain care.

If you're already eating well, sleeping enough, moving your body, and drinking that water, then chances are your brain's doing just fine. With or without that coffee (or gummy).