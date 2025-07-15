NDTV Impact: Prada Lands In Mumbai To See How India Makes Kolhapuri <i>Chappals</i>

In a significant development following the global controversy over Prada's Kolhapuri-inspired sandals, a high-level team from the luxury fashion house has arrived in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, today to initiate groundwork for a potential collaboration with local artisans.

The visiting group, comprising Prada's core technical team, is currently in the city to evaluate the traditional production process of the Kolhapuri chappals. They reached the city around 4 pm and will spend the evening meetings the artisans, cooperative heads and stakeholders to understand the intricacies of the craft. The team departs tomorrow morning.

This is the first of a two-part visit by the brand, which had come under fire last month for showcasing sandals that closely resembled the Kolhapuris at the Milan Spring/Summer 2026 show without acknowledging the craft's origins or India's artisan community.

The second delegation expected in the first week of August will include Prada's Global Business Head, Global Communications Head, and other senior corporate leaders. This group will first visit Mumbai for high-level meetings with the government and trade bodies.

As NDTV reported earlier, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA) had formally raised concerns with Prada, urging the brand to credit the GI-tagged Kolhapuri heritage and explore a collaborative approach.

In an exclusive statement to NDTV, MACCIA President Lalit Gandhi confirmed that Prada is now interested in launching a limited-edition Kolhapuri-inspired collection made in partnership with local artisans. "This is a major win for cultural recognition and ethical fashion," he said.

NDTV's initial report played a key role in bringing attention to the issue and setting the stage for a possible global-local partnership.

