Ace Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka To NDTV On Prada Kolhapuri Getting Mumbai Mention: "A Big Win For India"

Italian luxury fashion house Prada found itself at the center of controversy after showcasing a pair of leather sandals that closely resemble India's traditional Kolhapuri chappals - with a price tag of a whopping 1.2 lakh rupees.

It all started when Prada's sandals were on its official website, labeled as “Leather sandals” without any mention of Indian influence or the Kolhapuri heritage.

Prada's Kolhapuri Chappals Controversy

Kolhapuri chappals, which have been part of the Indian heritage since the 12th century, hail from the town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Famous for their unique design and intricate handwork, the similarity between Prada's design and traditional Kolhapuris was uncanny.

At Milan Fashion Week 2025, at least seven out of the 56 looks presented at Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show featured models wearing Kolhapuris. Following this the brand faced allegations of cultural appropriation and profiting off Indian heritage without due credit or compensation.

Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka On Prada's Kolhapuri Chappals' Controversy

Indian designers were among the first to call out the brand. Renowned fashion designer, Rina Dhaka recently spoke to Shiv Aroor, Managing Editor, NDTV, on the ongoing controversy.

Following the controversy, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCI) mentioned on July 11, 2025, that they had a virtual meeting with Prada over a collaboration and ethical sourcing. In response, Prada had expressed its inclination towards launching a limited-edition 'Made in India' Kolhapuri-inspired collection, which will be in partnership with local artisans, according to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCI).

Rina Dhaka called it "a big win for India". She further stated that she thinks that Indians have been able to create enough noise to create a "trickle effect in the livelihood of not just the workers of Kolhapur but all of India."

"The fact that they have acted on it and shown sincerity and interest in working with the original manufacturers of this craft is great on the part of Prada. It's ethical," she added.

Rina Dhaka On Prada's Attempt At Cultural Appropriation

When asked about whether this could be an honest mistake or an attempt at cultural appropriation, Rina Dhaka explained, "When it comes to design nobody really knows who's designing these. It could be someone really young, somebody who's just fascinated by India and the tales and stories that will keep inspiring artists all over the world.

Young fashion talent doesn't always know about copyright laws and the implications of such kind of a fallback. I'm glad Prada and their group have taken such a noble step as to work with the artisans right in India because given their quality standards, they will have to really work with them to make this a success."

Congratulating people on making their voices heard, Rina Dhaka said, "Kudos to the team of Maharashtra who managed to contact them and get through to them and have them come on board in itself is huge."

She further added that with such a big wave of a trend for Kolhapuri chappals, "The sales of the same product and category will increase and many variants will emerge after this. It is also a great way for its revival."