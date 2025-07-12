From Kolhapur To Milan: How MACCIA And Prada Are Rewriting The Future For Indian Artisans

In a landmark move that could redefine the global perception and value of Indian craftsmanship, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) has initiated a cultural collaboration with global fashion house Prada. This follows Prada's Spring-Summer 2026 showcase in Milan, where designs inspired by the iconic Kolhapuri chappals were presented without crediting the artisans or acknowledging their Indian origin.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, MACCIA President Lalit Gandhi said, "We respectfully wrote to Prada on June 24, shortly after noticing their Milan collection. We highlighted the cultural and GI status of Kolhapuri chappals and proposed a collaborative approach. To their credit, Prada responded very positively, opening the door to a unique partnership where heritage meets high fashion."

Gandhi called the move a "paradigm shift" for Maharashtra's artisans. "For decades, our artisans have crafted masterpieces with little global visibility or fair value. This collaboration sends a strong message: our traditional craft deserves its place on the world stage with dignity and economic opportunity. It's a transition from being anonymous suppliers to globally recognised creators."

As part of the next steps, a Prada delegation will visit Mumbai and Kolhapur for four to five days. Plans are underway to set up craft documentation units and knowledge-sharing sessions. The team will inspect modern eco-drying facilities that allow year-round production of Kolhapuri chappals, even during the monsoon.

Asked whether Prada should share profits given that some Kolhapuri designs are priced over Rs 1 lakh. Gandhi explained that authentic, fully handmade Kolhapuris currently retail for Rs 2,500-3,000 in Kolhapur. "Rather than royalties, if Prada buys directly from artisans at Rs 10,000 per pair, it triples their income. That's the kind of sustainable model we are working towards."

This partnership could finally give Kolhapuri artisans the global visibility, value, and respect they've long deserved.

