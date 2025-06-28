Prada Acknowledges Being Inspired By Indian Kolhapuri <i>Chappals</i> Featured In 2026 Collection

Italian luxury couture label, Prada has been facing major backlash post featuring footwear that strongly looks like the traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals in their latest Spring/Summer 2026 collection showcased at the Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025. Artisans from around India and particularly Maharashtra have raised their voices after footwear similar to the famous Kolhapuri chappals featured in Prada's show. They went onto allege a violation of geographical identification (GI) rights in this matter. What's more, BJP MP, Dhananjay Mahadik on Thursday, June 26. 2025 led a delegation of artisans who make the traditional Kolhapuri chappals to meet Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis. They presented a letter urging him to look into the violation and preserve the product which is a symbol of the state's cultural heritage.

The Italian fashion house finally acknowledged that the fetaured footwear pieces were isnpired by the Indian handcrafted pieces.

According to news agency Press Trust Of India (PTI), "We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage."

Further in a letter penned to Lalit Gandhi, president of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility expressed, "We deeply recognize the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship." Lorenzo Bertelli's letter is in response to one written by Gandhi after the backlash broke out over Prada's kolhapuri footwear fetaured in its latest fashion showcase in Paris.

In the show notes, Prada had described the footwear as leather sandals with no reference to its Indian roots, that evoked outrage from many in India's fashion universe as well as the traditional artisans who make the Kolhapuri chappals in the western Maharashtrain region.

In his letter to the brand Lalit Gandhi wrote, "I am writing to respectfully draw your attention to a matter concerning your recently unveiled Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which was showcased on 23rd June 2025 in Milan."

He further added, "It has come to public attention that the collection includes footwear designs that bear a close resemblance to Kolhapuri Chappals (Footwear) a traditional handcrafted leather sandal that has been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) status by the Government of India in 2019."

He emphasised the roots and heritage of the Indian footwear pieces. "Kolhapuri Chappals represent centuries-old craftsmanship rooted in the cultural fabric of Maharashtra, India. These products are not only symbolic of regional identity, but they also support the livelihoods of thousands of artisans and families in the Kolhapur region and surrounding districts."

He also requested for due acknowledgement for the Kolhapuri chappals by Prada in this matter. "While we appreciate global fashion houses drawing inspiration from diverse cultures, we are concerned that this particular design appears to have been commercialized without due acknowledgment, credit, or collaboration with the artisan communities who have preserved this heritage through generations."

Lalit Gandhi added how the iconic Indian footwear are symbol of Maharashtra's cultural identity and support livelihoods of local artisans. "We kindly urge Prada to acknowledge the inspiration behind the design publicly, explore possibilities for collaboration or fair compensation that could benefit the artisan communities involved and consider supporting ethical fashion practices that respect traditional knowledge and cultural rights."

Lastly he called out for ethical upholding of standards in global fashion by Prada. "Such a gesture would not only uphold ethical standards in global fashion, but also foster a meaningful exchange between heritage craftsmanship and contemporary design. We trust that a brand of Prada's stature and influence will take this concern in the right spirit and initiate a thoughtful response."

In his response, Lorezo Bertelli wrote, "Please note that, for now, the entire collection is currently at an early stage of design. development and none of the pieces are confirmed to be produced or commercialized."

He further added, "We are committed to responsible design practices, fostering cultural engagement, and opening a dialogue for a meaningful exchange with local Indian artisan communities as we have done in the past in other collections to ensure the rightful recognition of their craft."

Lorenzo Bertelli closed his letter to Lalit Gandhi with these words. "Prada strives to pay homage and recognize the value of such specialized craftspeople that represent an unrivalled standard of excellence and heritage. We would welcome the opportunity for further discussion and will set a follow up with the relevant Prada teams."

