Martha Stewart Reveals The 'Truth' Behind Plastic Surgery Rumours: "They Won't Take My Word For It"

TV star, author, and self-made billionaire Martha Stewart has long been admired for her timeless elegance and unfiltered beauty. Despite frequent rumours about plastic surgery, the 84-year-old has now set the record straight, attributing her youthful appearance to her beauty and wellness habits.

Martha Stewart On Plastic Surgery Rumours

“Everybody insists that I've had plastic surgery, and I have not ever had plastic surgery,” the lifestyle mogul said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I'm the most honest person on earth — but if they won't take my word for it, I don't know.”

Crediting her skincare line, Elm Biosciences, for the rejuvenated skin, she strongly questioned, “How can they not take my word for it?” further emphasising, “That's the truth!

Martha Stewart Reveals The Only Time She Let A Plastic Surgeon Touch Her Face

The beauty entrepreneur also reflected on the time she had reparative work done to her face about a decade ago. She recalled, “I leaned down in my dark kitchen to kiss the dogs goodbye. I put my head down to one of my French bulldogs, and I frightened her, and she bolted up. She didn't bite me. She bashed my lip into my tooth and split it from my lip almost all the way to my nose, and blood started gushing out all over the dog.”

The incident led her to go under the knife to do reparative work on her face. But she insists, “They did 16 stitches in my lip. I can't call that plastic surgery. That is a repair. It's a terrible, terrible, terrible split lip... You cannot see. I healed so well. That is the extent of a plastic surgeon working on my face,” adding, "That is the only time I've ever had a plastic surgeon touch my face."

She also mentioned that her skincare routine includes her brand's recently released A3O Elemental Night Cream. On January 12, the TV star posted a close-up of her face on Instagram.

Talking about the same, she shares, “I took that picture right at the reservoir that adjoins my property, and the light was so beautiful, that's just daylight, and it looks so good. But no retouching. You can't see any scars, and no lines. I mean, hardly any imperfections in my skin…”

“You have to remember my age too — and I look pretty good for my age... But no plastic surgery," she added.

So far, Martha has reportedly had muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline, fillers in her cheeks, a little bit of skin tightening, ultrasound tightening, and Ulthera.

