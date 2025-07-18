Khushi Kapoor Opens Up About Cosmetic Surgery: "Yes, I Have Changed My Looks But..."

Khushi Kapoor has always been open about going under the knife. The Nadaaniyan actress talked about how industry expectations push individuals to get work done.

In an interview with The Times of India, Khushi Kapoor admitted to undergoing cosmetic procedures. The actress said, “Yes, I have changed my looks. But everyone thinks I have done some 10-20 things on myself. It is obviously not the case. I don't think going under the knife for your looks is such a big deal."

"For me, it is not okay to be dishonest with people around me about my looks. There are a lot of impressionable youngsters who follow us on the internet," shared Khushi Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor Says People Will Always Be Judgemental

Khushi Kapoor shares how people will always judge you regardless of what you do.

"If we don't do something about our looks, then it is a problem and people will judge you for your looks, and if we do something for ourselves, feeding your insecurities, then also people have a problem. People will say that why did she change herself and did not stick to her original looks? So, you are not going to win either way. I am going to live my life the way I want to," says Khushi Kapoor.

The Archies actress further talked about the importance of being honest about one's looks.

"I was not born like this and all actor's groom themselves, and of course vanity is a large part of our life! I care about my looks, but haven't changed every single thing about my face. I don't want to set unrealistic standards of beauty and so I became open about the procedures I had done to look like this,” the actress said.

Cosmetic surgeries in Bollywood have long been a debate and celebrities have often been under scrutiny for it. The recent death of Shefali Jariwala has yet again sparked the debate around cosmetic surgeries and the unrealistic expectations of people.