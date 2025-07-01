Before Shefali Jariwala Death, How India First Heard Of Glutathione In Amazon Prime's <i>Made In Heaven 2 </i>

The death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala has sparked several conversations and brought a number of issues in the spotlight. One such issue is the growing popularity of anti-ageing drugs that claim to make you look younger -- particularly glutathione.

Over the past few years, glutathione has surged in popularity, especially after making a mark in Indian pop culture through the series Made In Heaven 2.

What Is Glutathione?

Dr Anupama Bisaria, a dermatologist based in Noida, explains that glutathione is an antioxidant made from the amino acids glycine, cysteine and glutamic acid. Naturally produced by the liver, it plays a vital role in several bodily functions.

According to WebMD, glutathione helps in tissue repair, protein and chemical production, and supports the immune system. When it comes to skin brightening, liposomal glutathione (L-glutathione) and acetyl glutathione are commonly used.

Dr Bisaria recalls that glutathione was once administered to chemotherapy patients during cancer treatment. Interestingly, one observed side effect was lighter skin -- something that later led to its repurposing as a skin-lightening agent.

Today, glutathione is available in various forms. But according to Dr Bisaria, the most effective ones are sublingual tablets (which dissolve under the tongue) and intravenous infusions (drips or injections).

That said, she makes it clear that neither she nor most dermatologists support its use for skin lightening.

"As professionals, we don't support the notion of lightening one's skin to meet certain beauty standards, it's ethically problematic," she says.

Dr Bisaria also adds that she refrains from recommending or administering IV glutathione. While some clinics do offer it, she warns that results are often inconsistent and, given the high cost, many users end up disappointed.

On top of that, glutathione hasn't been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for skin brightening. It comes with known side effects, including:

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Diarrhoea

Allergic reactions

And since the compound hasn't been studied extensively, many of its potential side effects remain unknown.

How Made In Heaven Brought Glutathione Into The Spotlight In India

The obsession with fair and youthful-looking skin has long been embedded in Indian society. While glutathione was already known in the West, it wasn't as mainstream in India, until 2023.

That year, the Amazon Prime series Made In Heaven released its second season, and in Episode 1, it introduced Indian audiences to glutathione in a context that sharply critiqued societal beauty norms.

In the episode, bride-to-be Sarina (played by Zayn Marie Khan) prepares to marry Aman, an NRI. Her family and future in-laws openly criticise her skin tone. Under pressure, she secretly undergoes a skin treatment that leads to a facial rash just before her bachelorette. The treatment was glutathione shots - which trigger an allergic reaction.

There's been a surge in glutathione-based supplements, powders, and treatments in India

The show was praised online for shedding light on India's obsession with fairness. However, it also brought glutathione into the limelight. Since then, there's been a surge in glutathione-based supplements, powders, and treatments being promoted for glowing, brightened skin, especially by salons and cosmetic clinics ahead of weddings or major events.

A Booming Market

Let's look at some numbers to understand the sudden demand. By 2024, the glutathione market was valued at USD 13.39 million, almost double its size from just five years ago. That number is projected to jump to USD 243.8 million by 2029.

The Asia-Pacific region, including India, is one of the fastest-growing markets for glutathione, driven by the rising demand in personal care and pharma sectors.

However, while glutathione may be in vogue as a quick fix for bright skin, experts continue to advise caution - both for health reasons and the deeper social standards that drive its demand.

