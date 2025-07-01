Shefali Jariwala Death Puts The Spotlight On How Youth Is The New Status Symbol

In the 1890s, renowned Irish author, poet, and playwright Oscar Wilde published his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The story revolves around a handsome but narcissistic man named Dorian Gray, who barters his soul to preserve his youthful appearance. While he remains outwardly beautiful, his inner self becomes increasingly corrupted by vanity and hedonism. The decay of his soul is revealed only in a painted portrait that reflects the consequences of his actions.

The Dorian Gray. Photo: Wiki

Cut to almost five decades later, the book still remains relevant and raises a question that continues to haunt us. How far are you willing to go to look a certain way?

Oscar Wilde's novel might have painted a dystopian world for his time, but today, it feels like we're living it. Youth, looking young, having a baby face, and ageing slowly seems to be the latest obsession for the elite, and there's no stopping it.

Now, we're not saying that taking care of yourself is bad, but when it turns into an obsession like Dorian's, we might end up like him: dead.

How Youth Is Becoming The Ultimate Status Symbol

The death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala on June 27 has raised several questions. According to sources, one possible cause of her heart attack could be anti-ageing injections like glutathione and Vitamin C, which she may have taken while fasting - causing a drop in her blood pressure and leading to cardiac arrest.

The beauty market often influences people, especially women, to hold themselves to unrealistic beauty standards. Photo: Unsplash

These drugs are neither FDA- nor Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation-approved for skin whitening, brightening or anti-ageing. Shefali's death has once again spotlighted the harsh beauty standards women are held against. In the 21st century, beauty doesn't lie in the eyes of the beholder - it lies in the hands of doctors.

Biohacking. Supplements. Anti-ageing drugs. These terms have gained momentum over the past few years. Looking and feeling young is becoming the ultimate status symbol.

From Kris Jenner getting a new face at 69 to Bryan Johnson, the infamous millionaire-turned-biohacker who does everything to reverse his biological age -- celebs' and social media influencers' obsession of looking young has led to a booming anti-ageing market. Data shows the anti-ageing market reached USD 122 billion in 2023 and is only expected to grow.

This enormous market often influences people, especially women, to hold themselves to unrealistic beauty standards. Today, a 14-year-old starting anti-ageing treatments with retinol, documenting it all on social media, no longer surprises anyone. This trend has led to a phenomenon where Gen Zs are starting to look older than they actually are.

But Why?

These beauty standards and the need to look young are so normalised and ingrained in our brains that we rarely pause to ask the ultimate question -- why is looking and feeling 'young' so important?

Neuroscientist Kumaar Bagrodia, founder of NeuroLeap and HALE, tells NDTV that in the modern brain, youth equals currency.

"Neuroscience shows that youthful faces trigger key reward circuits -- like the ventral tegmental area and nucleus accumbens -- the same circuits activated by money, attention, and social validation," Bagrodia explains.

He adds that the Default Mode Network (DMN), responsible for how we see ourselves and compare ourselves to others, is constantly processing social cues. In today's world, visual markers of youth signal power, vitality, and relevance. They tell everyone that we still belong.

In parallel, the Salience Network (a collection of brain regions that helps identify and prioritise stimuli) tunes our attention to what society rewards. When filtered beauty, botox, and anti-ageing hacks dominate media feeds, the brain adapts and prioritises youth as a survival asset.

"Looking young isn't just an aesthetic; it's a neuro-status signal. And in today's attention economy, youth wins the algorithm, the approval, and the influence," he adds.

This obsession with looking young has not only created a multi-billion dollar market but has also led to a rise in anti-ageing treatments that, if not performed under expert supervision, can seriously harm your health, or even prove fatal.

The Rise In Anti-Ageing Treatments

NDTV spoke to various experts who all agreed that there's been a notable rise in anti-ageing treatments.

"There has undoubtedly been a visible rise in demand for anti-ageing treatments. I have increasing numbers of patients seeking preventive dermatology, injectables like botox and fillers, and non-surgical procedures like lasers and RF therapy. Social media, increased awareness, and a desire to age well are strong driving factors," says Dr Chandani Jain Gupta, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician at Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi.

Dr Ajay Rana, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician and Founder & Director of ILAMED, says this shift is part of a wider trend, "With advancements in cosmetic dermatology and a growing awareness of skin health, more people are turning to these treatments to address signs of ageing and maintain a youthful appearance."

Dr Shweta Tripathi, Senior Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Injector and Founder of My Skindom Skin Clinic, adds, "Everybody wants to look a certain way. Looking young is now accessible at your doorstep. People are extremely conscious about their fine lines and folds."

According to experts, millennials and Gen Zs are increasingly starting preventive care early.

Common treatments include:

Botox, dermal fillers, chemical peels, laser resurfacing, PRP, and skin boosters

Non-invasive options like HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) and Thermage for minimal downtime

'If Not Done Right, Anti-Ageing Can Go Dangerously Wrong'

Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Aesthetic Expert, Entrepreneur, Founder of Keradis and Medical Director at Aterm Clinics, Kolkata, says, "Anti-ageing therapies should always be tailored, monitored, and based on thorough diagnostics. What works for one body could be dangerous for another-especially if there are hidden heart issues."

She highlights risks often ignored in casual or unmonitored settings:

Hormone therapies like HRT or testosterone carry risks of heart attack, stroke, and blood clotting

NAD+ infusions, growth hormone boosters, and metabolic enhancers can raise blood pressure and affect heart rhythm

Stimulants for fat loss or energy can increase the risk of sudden cardiac events

Dr Chandani Jain Gupta reiterates, "If anti-ageing treatments are not done correctly or by inexperienced hands, they can lead to serious complications like infection, scarring, or abnormal results."

Dr Tripathi explains, "Injectables work on muscles and some fillers can migrate. If not done correctly, they can cause permanent damage."

Dr Rana adds, "Poorly administered treatments may result in allergic reactions or unsatisfactory results. These are not quick-fix beauty hacks-they require clinical knowledge and precision."

Biohacking: A Dangerous Influence On Younger Adults

The recent explosion in biohacking trends; yet another anti-ageing treatment largely influenced by online content and celebrity wellness endorsements (read Bryan Johnson), has sparked concern. Today, the biohacking market is expected to reach USD 149.6 billion between 2025 and 2029, significantly impacting millennials and Gen Z, and their drive to look younger.

Dr Begum describes biohacking as "a movement where people use science, supplements, wearables, and even prescription drugs to 'optimise' their bodies and slow ageing".

But she warns that "there's a dangerous misconception that anything 'natural' or 'anti-ageing' is automatically safe".

Dr Gupta notes that unsupervised biohacking carries several risks, including:

Hormonal imbalances

Nutrient depletion

Sleep disruption

"Anti-ageing treatments are no longer just about reversing time; they're about enhancing confidence, maintaining skin health, and ageing gracefully. But one must always follow pre- and post-care protocols for safe, long-lasting results," Dr Shikha Baghi, BDS, MDS, Founder and MD, Timeless Aesthetics, reminds us of the bigger picture as she concludes.

The Fine Line

The line between self-care and obsession is growing thinner, blurred by filters, pressure, and pseudo-science. While science continues to evolve and offer incredible ways to age gracefully, the cost of blindly following trends can be more than skin deep.