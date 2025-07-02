The Price Of Glutathione: How Much Does It Cost To Get Fair In India?

In the past few days, the untimely death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala has turned attention to more than just unanswered questions - it has reignited a critical conversation about India's obsession with beauty, youth, and fairness.

Among the many details that have emerged since her death, one in particular stands out: her long-term and unsupervised use of anti-ageing and skin whitening treatments, specifically glutathione and Vitamin C.

According to police sources, Shefali had been taking these medications for nearly eight years, with no active medical supervision after an initial consultation. Her room reportedly contained a stockpile of anti-ageing pills, multivitamins, and glutathione vials - found in drawers, on her table, and even inside her fridge.

Why Glutathione And Vitamin C Are In The Spotlight

Glutathione and Vitamin C have gained massive popularity in India, largely due to their benefits - skin brightening, anti-pigmentation effects, and even a supposed reversal of ageing signs. They're sold not just as tablets, but also in the form of intravenous (IV) drips and injections. Experts suggest that generally these tablets and IV drips are sold generally together.

The glutathione market is estimated to be valued at USD 324.6 million in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 585.8 million by 2032.

Shefali Jariwala died at 42 on June 27. Photo: Instagram

However, despite the hype, these benefits remain largely anecdotal. Medical research on long-term use, especially in injectable form, is limited at best. Worse still, these treatments aren't without risk. Side effects range from allergic reactions to kidney and liver complications - and in extreme cases, misuse or self-medication can be fatal.

A Costly Pursuit

While the health risks are concerning enough, the cost of chasing fairness and youth through glutathione is staggering. Here's a breakdown of what Indians are paying for that elusive glow:

The cost of Glutathione and Vitamin C IV drip

Now, even though these costs vary largely in terms of location, percentage and more, we tried finding a rough estimate of these therapies.

In Gurugram

At clinics in Gurugram, prices range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 per session. The cost varies based on dosage strength and the number of sessions chosen.

High-concentration formulas, tailored for faster results, come with a higher price tag, according to these clinics. Some clinics also offer packages for these treatment, which is a little lighter on the pocket.

In Delhi

Expect to pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per session. A 5-session package can cost up to Rs 35,000, while a 10-session plan could set you back nearly Rs 60,000. Some clinics even customise packages based on specific skin needs -- though, of course, this customisation also bumps up the cost.

In Mumbai

Glutathione IV sessions in Mumbai start at Rs 8,000, and include at-home service with a trained medical professional. If you're after more than a one-time glow, a 6-session package is priced at Rs 38,400, and an 18-session package skyrockets to somewhere around Rs 1,08,000.

The Unsafe Online Options

Prefer the DIY (non-safer) route? Standard tablets - containing 600 mg of glutathione and Vitamin C - come at Rs 5,000 for a pack of 30 (15 tablets in each of two tubes). For injectable kits, expect to shell out Rs 7,800 for a single box with one single vial.

Glutathione is available in various forms in the Indian market

However, experts like Dr Sujit Shanshanwal, a dermatologist from Mumbai, suggest that these options are not safe, and that self-medication for such treatments can lead to adverse reactions.

He says that sometimes your body may respond negatively, which is why experts closely monitor patients during these treatments. He, in fact, suggests avoiding getting these treatments in salons where there is no expert available to closely monitor these treatments.

Bottomline

This rising demand for fairness and youth, often fed by societal pressures and glossy influencer culture, comes at a cost that's far greater than financial. As Shefali's case sadly reminds us, the risks of self-medicating in pursuit of unrealistic beauty ideals are real.

In a country still obsessed with lighter skin, the glutathione craze shows no signs of slowing down.