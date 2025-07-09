Hepatologist The Liver Doc Calls Vitamin C Supplements "The Most Useless". Here's Why

Do you also pop a vitamin C supplement every day for healthy skin, a stronger body, wound healing, and more? You're not alone. Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is widely believed to be an important nutrient that boosts immunity and metabolism. Many studies have promoted vitamin C as one of the beneficial vitamins. However, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist known as The Liver Doc on social media, disagrees.

Are Vitamin Supplements Good For You?

Vitamin C plays an important role in your body. From being rich in antioxidant properties to supporting your immune system, vitamin C helps your body in more ways than one. While you can get vitamin C from natural sources, supplements are not the best option.

In an Instagram post, Dr Philips warned against "useless" vitamin C supplements. "The most wasteful, absolutely useless dietary supplement that people spend money on, in today's world, is vitamin C," he shared.

Some foods that are rich in vitamin C include citrus fruits, bell peppers, kiwi, broccoli, strawberries, cantaloupe, baked potatoes, and tomatoes. You can get your daily requirement of vitamin C from these foods. However, you can have supplements if your healthcare provider recommends them.

Black Coffee May Be Good For You

Dr Philips may have recommended against the use of vitamin C supplements, but he suggests that people should include black coffee in their daily routine.

In the same post, he wrote, "The most useful, absolutely worthy dietary supplement for habitual use, that people are unnecessarily paranoid about, is black coffee."

Black coffee is one of the most popular beverages among people and for the right reasons. When taken plain, without cream, milk, or sweetener, black coffee can be a good addition to a healthy diet.

Studies have found that black coffee is good for your brain health, cardiovascular health, liver health, and a reduced risk of certain diseases. However, nothing is healthy in excess. It is recommended to drink black coffee in moderation to avoid complications. You should also talk to your doctor before making any changes to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.