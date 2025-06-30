Mumbai Woman's Shocking Allegations Against Glutathione Clinic: "I Thought I Was Going To Die"

In a tragic coincidence, Shefali Jariwala - known as the “Kaanta Laga” girl and a reality TV star - passed away last week, reportedly after taking glutathione injection while fasting. However, the post-mortem report is awaited.

Now, a Mumbai woman has come forward with serious allegations of medical negligence against a cosmetic clinic administering glutathione drips - an increasingly popular but unregulated treatment marketed as a skin lightening and detox therapy.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, 40-year-old Maggie says she is still reeling from the physical and mental trauma of the treatments, nearly a year later.

"After the first session, my cough and cold got aggravated. I kept calling the clinic and messaging the doctors, but there was no response. I didn't know what was happening to my body," she recalls.

Despite her symptoms, she continued with the second and third sessions, attributing her illness to weather changes and pollution. She even underwent a PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) facial treatment at the clinic, which she describes as "badly done", alleging that the plasma was injected late, leading to scars on her face.

"I had to hide my face to go to the office," she says, breaking down.

Soon, her health deteriorated further. She developed severe acid reflux, mouth ulcers, blisters, jaw swelling, and missed menstrual cycles. "I had to quit my job." she says.

Medical investigations, including an endoscopy in December, revealed a serious infection in her body. “I've been on medication for almost a year. The moment I stop, everything comes back.”

But what she says happened during the fourth glutathione session is what she calls her “breaking point.” After raising concerns about the lack of results, the doctor allegedly suggested a “booster dose” with increased quantity.

"I felt like I was on my deathbed. I told the staff I wasn't feeling well. My daughter was in the reception. They didn't even call her for half an hour," she says.

She eventually approached a police station to file a complaint, but says she was told the matter involved medical drugs and therefore no action could be taken. She has sent two legal notices to the clinic.

"They didn't even bother to respond,” she says. “We are common people. They don't care about us."

Her story raises urgent questions about the unregulated use of glutathione - a compound marketed as a miracle skin-lightening solution. Most clinics do not disclose side effects or dosage, she alleges, and only provide personalized care to celebrities. “They just want to grab clients. If you're a public figure, you're treated like royalty. For the rest of us, they don't even follow up.”

“Everyone talks about the glow. No one talks about the side effects,” the woman says. “Someone needs to speak up. This isn't just about money. I've lost my health. I've lost my job. And I'm not the only one.”