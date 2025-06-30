NDTV Exclusive: Shefali Jariwala's Doctor On Her Last Visit

Actor-model Shefali Jariwala, who died on June 27, was on anti-ageing treatment, her doctor confirmed to NDTV on condition of anonymity. The doctor told NDTV that Shefali last visited them this March, three months before her sudden death shook the showbiz industry.

The doctor did not reveal what medication or treatment that Shefali was on, citing doctor-patient confidentiality.

Shefali was on anti-ageing treatment for the past eight years, sources told NDTV. Glutathione and Vitamin C, both used to lighten skin colour and improve texture, were reportedly part of Shefali's anti-ageing treatment.

Shefali was brought to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai around 11.15 pm (Friday), where the on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival, a hospital source told NDTV on June 28.

The actress's postmortem reports are likely to come today, June 30. Initial reports into her death suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest.

The Investigation So Far

Mumbai Police is looking into all aspects of Shefali's medical history.

"Which doctors Shefali was in contact with in the last 8 years, which medicines were prescribed to her, and whether she took some medicines on her own without consulting a doctor. All these aspects are being investigated," a source told NDTV on June 29.

So far, the police have collected seven CCTV footage samples and recorded the statements of 14 people, including family members, domestic staff and those who interacted with Shefali regularly.

Sources told NDTV that the police have also recorded the statement of the pharmacist of the medical store from where Shefali and her family used to procure medicines.

As per the findings from the initial medical examination, "Shefali's death is said to have been due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition."

The postmortem report is expected today, and will help determine the exact cause of Shefali's death.

Who Was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwali came into the limelight in 2002 with the remix music video of the song Kaanta Laga. She was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 15. She was seen on reality TV shows Bigg Boss 13, and Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 with her husband Parag Tyagi.

Shefali was married to Harmeet Singh, one half of the musician duo Meet Brothers, before marrying Parag Tyagi.