Farhan Akhtar's Birthday Wish For Daughter Shakya Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Farhan Akhtar's daughter Shakya turned a day older today, August 8. To make her day extra special, the “proud” dad uploaded a lovely post on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday. Shakya's family members also extended their warm greetings to the birthday girl.

Shakya is the daughter of Farhan Akhtar and his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple also shares a younger daughter, Akira Akhtar.

In the picture, Farhan Akhtar and Shakya can be seen enjoying a restaurant outing. They pose for the lens, holding chopsticks. While Shakya flashes a gentle smile, her father exudes a brooding expression.

The side note read, “Eight days a week. Love you, Shakya. Happy birthday. So proud of the person you have grown up to be (two red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the sweet snap, Farhan Akhtar's sister, producer Zoya Akhtar, commented, “Happy Birthday Baby.” “Happy birthday Sha,” wished the actor-director's wife, Shibani Dandekar. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Unbelievable. This is the little baby who was on Dil Chahta Hai sets. Happy birthday, Shakuuu.”

Farhan Akhtar's industry colleagues, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Chunky Panday also gave Shakya a sweet birthday shout-out. Director Reema Kagti echoed a similar sentiment.

Shakya's mother, Adhuna Bhabani, dropped a picture of her daughter on Instagram and penned, “Happiest Birthday to you (07/08). Always & forever.”

Joining the bandwagon was film veteran Shabana Azmi, the second wife of Farhan Akhtar's father, screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Before that, Javed Akhtar was married to actress Honey Irani.

Shabana Azmi posted a fam-jam photo featuring her husband Javed Akhtar, his son Farhan Akhtar and Shakya on Instagram. The trio smiled ear-to-ear in the snap. “Happy birthday, darling, Shakya,” read Shabana Azmi's side note.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani got married in 2000. The ex-pair got divorced in 2017. Later, Farhan married Shibani Dandekar in 2022.

In other news, Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead, is headed for a December 2026 release. He will also be seen as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the 120 Bahadur. The war drama is expected to premiere on November 21.