"Shefali Jariwala Was Undergoing Anti-Ageing Treatment For 5-6 Years Before Her Sudden Death," Say Sources

Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and the hit remix of the song Kaanta Laga, died late Friday. She was 42. According to sources, Shefali Jariwala had been undergoing special treatment for the past five to six years to maintain a youthful appearance.

What's Happening

Sources close to the development told NDTV that Shefali Jariwala was receiving an anti-ageing treatment.

This treatment is generally aimed at improving skin texture and promoting a younger look.

The medicines used in the process mainly included Vitamin C and Glutathione.

"Glutathione is a drug used for skin fairness and detoxification," a doctor said.

The doctor also clarified, "These medicines do not have a direct impact on the heart and are purely cosmetic treatments."

As of now, the exact cause of death will only be known after the forensic report and post-mortem examination.

Background

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday. Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the results are expected by 11 AM today (Saturday).

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

In later years, she transitioned to television, participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi, and later entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Her entry into Bigg Boss drew attention, particularly due to her past relationship with fellow contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two had dated over a decade ago.

(With inputs from Sujata Dwivedi)