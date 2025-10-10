Parag Tyagi's Heartfelt Note For Late Wife Shefali Jariwala: "Can't Breathe Without You"

Today is Karwa Chauth, and while everyone is busy preparing for the festivities, actor Parag Tyagi is remembering his wife and actor, Shefali Jariwala. Earlier this year, the actor died of cardiac arrest, and since then, Tyagi has been keeping her memories alive by dedicating his social media accounts, including Instagram and YouTube, to her name.

Tyagi has shared a post on Instagram talking about how much he loves her and will always love her. He wrote, "I will wait for u even if forever leads me to sky & if I can't find u thee I will beg the heavens to find u & tell u, remind u, of your forgotten vows, that I am vows and you are mine, no matter what happens my love is and will always be yours no matter what they will say, u will still be the one, I adore and I will wait for u forever."

"See u there and can't wait to meet u there. Pls call me as soon as possible, I can't breathe without u, my pari meri gundi," wrote Tyagi while concluding the social media post.

Parag Tyagi's post touched many hearts. A few months ago, he also got Shefali's face inked on his chest, and he continues to care for their pet dog, Simba. In fact, he had also declared that any earnings from Instagram and YouTube accounts will go to the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation. He called it, "My Pari's foundation."

Shefali's demise was sudden, but Tyagi has been holding up and keeps posting about his day-to-day life.