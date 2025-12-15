Parag Tyagi's Emotional Post For Wife Shefali Jariwala's 43rd Birthday Features Her Dancing To <i>Zaalima</i> With His Mother

Parag Tyagi marked the birth anniversary of his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, with a deeply emotional post on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who died in June this year, would have turned 43 today. Notably, Shefali shared her birthday with Parag's mother.

Parag shared a sweet video featuring his mother and Shefali dancing together to Zaalima from Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees. The clip also included a brief glimpse of Shefali's beloved pet dog, Simba, making the moment even more special.

In the caption, Parag wrote, "Log bolte hain ki ek aadmi ki saphalta ke peeche ek woman hoti hai [People say that behind a man's success, there is a woman], I am so lucky I have 2 women, Pari & Mummy."

He further added, "Doston imagine dono ka birthday same date hai aaj. [Friends, imagine both of them have their birthday on the same date today.] 15th dec. Happy birthday my life. Love you till my last breath even after that."

Parag Tyagi often remembers Shefali through heartfelt social media posts. In October, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, he shared a touching note for her on Instagram.

It read, "I will wait for u even if forever leads me to sky & if I can't find u thee I will beg the heavens to find u & tell u, remind u, of your forgotten vows, that I am vows and you are mine, no matter what happens my love is and will always be yours no matter what they will say, u will still be the one, I adore and I will wait for u forever."

Shefali Jariwala shot to fame in 2002 with the music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive pop culture moment. She later appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, and went on to participate in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13. The actress died due to cardiac arrest on June 27.