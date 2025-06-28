Shefali Jariwala Dies At 42: All You Need To Know About The '<i>Kaanta Laga</i>' Girl

Actress Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and the hit remix of the song Kaanta Laga, died on Friday (June 27). She was 42. Shefali reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence.

Shefali's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Who was Shefali Jariwala?

Born on December 15, 1982, in Mumbai, Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with her bold and captivating presence in one of the biggest remix songs of the 2000s, Kaanta Laga. Her career spanned over two decades, during which she appeared in several Hindi music videos, reality shows and movies.

Shefali Jariwala's journey in film industry

Apart from the Kaanta Laga music video, Shefali featured in songs like Sweet Honey Mix and Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Remix. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. She had a limited role in the movie, which is the extent of her Bollywood career. However, she later starred in a 2011 Kannada release called Hudaguru.

Shefali Jariwala also participated in Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 with her husband, Parag Tyagi. She also made a striking appearance in Bigg Boss 13. In 2018, the actress played the female lead in ALT Balaji's web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade.

Shefali Jariwala's personal life

Shefali Jariwala married Harmeet Singh of Meet Brothers fame in 2004. They parted ways in 2009. The actress met Parag Tyagi at a friend's dinner party in 2010. They dated for four years before sealing their union in 2014.

Shefali was a graduate with a degree in Computer Applications from Sardar Patel College of Engineering. She also bravely battled epilepsy since she was 15.