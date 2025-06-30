Can Anti-Ageing Drugs Cause Cardiac Arrest? Doctors Explain Shefali Jariwala Death

On June 27, 2025, when headlines around the tragic and sudden death of actress Shefali Jariwala broke, it left everyone in shock. The 42-year-old actress, who rose to fame with the iconic remix of the Kaanta Laga song that every Y2K person knows about, died suddenly from a possible cardiac arrest, leading to various speculation about the cause of her death.

One such cause, according to sources, points to the use of so-called age-defying anti-ageing treatments, which might come with hidden, and sometimes fatal, cardiovascular risks.

The Toxic Cocktail Of Anti-Ageing Treatments And Fasting

Reports suggest that Shefali, who had a history of epilepsy, might have received a cosmetic anti-ageing injection containing Glutathione and Vitamin C on empty stomach, which was potentially followed by a sudden drop in blood pressure leading to cardiac arrest. While the exact cause of death is under investigation, and a post-mortem report is awaited, medical experts across India are cautioning against the use of unregulated anti-ageing therapies.

Dr Anesh Jain, Consultant Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explains to NDTV, "Although glutathione and Vitamin C are widely used in skin treatments, introducing such compounds in a dehydrated or fasted state can place unnecessary stress on the cardiovascular system. In rare cases, this can result in a dangerous drop in blood pressure, possibly leading to cardiac arrest."

He adds, "There is no formal category of 'anti-ageing' drugs approved by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration). Most of these treatments are off-label, experimental, or cosmetic in nature - and lack proper long-term cardiovascular safety data."

A quick research showed that the FDA has explicitly warned against the use of glutathione powder intended for dietary supplements to compound sterile injectable drugs due to safety concerns, including reports of adverse events linked to endotoxin contamination in compounded glutathione injections.

Moreover, injectable glutathione is also not FDA-approved for skin lightening. In fact, there are no published clinical trials or official guidelines supporting the safety or efficacy of injectable glutathione for skin whitening. Rather, the FDA has highlighted risks such as toxic effects on the liver, kidneys, and nervous system, and potential severe reactions like Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

Injectable Vitamin C products are also not FDA-approved for skin lightening. In 2019, the FDA requested all companies to stop distributing unapproved versions of ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) injection.

In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have approved glutathione and Vitamin C injections but only for specific medical indications, not for cosmetic or skin whitening purposes.

The Problem With Anti-Ageing Treatments

Experts suggest that while glutathione and Vitamin C are not known to directly affect the heart, their impact when used without proper medical context - such as being taken intravenously on an empty stomach or alongside other drugs - can trigger a dangerous cascade, potentially including hypotension and cardiac arrest. And this is not just about glutathione or Vitamin C. It's about a range of anti-ageing drugs.

Dr Srinivas Kudva, Interventional Cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital, explains that anti-ageing drugs have gained immense popularity in recent years, driven by a global interest in longevity and the prevention of age-related decline.

"These therapies target various biological mechanisms, ranging from hormone modulation (eg, testosterone, growth hormone) to cellular metabolism and mitochondrial function (eg, NAD+ boosters, mTOR inhibitors). While many are designed to enhance cellular resilience and slow biological ageing, their effects on cardiovascular health are not uniformly positive and remain under active investigation," he adds.

He explains that these hormonal agents can significantly influence cardiovascular dynamics.

"Elevated testosterone or growth hormone levels may increase red blood cell production, elevate blood pressure, and alter lipid metabolism, all of which can contribute to a higher risk of arrhythmias, arterial stiffness, or thrombotic events. Even newer compounds like NAD+ precursors, though marketed for their regenerative properties, may accelerate metabolic activity and place excess strain on the heart, especially in individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular vulnerabilities," Dr Kudva says.

Women's Hearts At Greater Risk

Both globally and in India, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is now the leading cause of death in women - surpassing even breast cancer.

Dr Ashish Agarwal, Director Of Cardiology At Aakash Healthcare, points out, "CVDs are often overlooked in women. In fact, heart attacks and cardiac arrests kill 10 times more women than breast cancer. One in five Indian women aged 15-49 has untreated hypertension. Early screening is crucial."

Adding to this, Dr Subrat Akhoury, Chairman of the Cath Lab and Head of Unit-I at Asian Hospital, says, "Women's heart attack symptoms are frequently misdiagnosed. Nausea, fatigue, shortness of breath - these can be mistaken for other issues. Plaque builds up differently in women's arteries, making diagnosis tricky. Emotional stress and depression - which are more common in women - can also raise cardiac risk."

He added a stark warning, "It's crucial that patients understand the heart is especially vulnerable to untested hormone-altering anti-ageing drugs. Cardiac arrest can be the first and final symptom."

Low Blood Pressure: A Silent Trigger

One of the potential complications in Shefali's case could have been a sudden drop in blood pressure - a known trigger for cardiac arrest.

Dr Abhijit Khadtare, Cardiologist At Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explains, "Severe hypotension, or a sudden and steep drop in blood pressure, is a medical emergency. It can deprive vital organs of oxygen, leading to shock - a life-threatening condition."

He elaborated that causes of sudden hypotension include:

Severe dehydration or blood loss

Septic shock from infections

Anaphylactic reactions

Heart attack or failure

"Symptoms like confusion, fainting, rapid weak pulse and cold, sweaty skin should never be ignored. Immediate medical attention is vital to prevent fatal outcomes," Dr Khadtare says.

The Need For Supervision

According to police sources, Shefali had been taking heavy doses of anti-ageing, multivitamin, and skin whitening medications for many years without any doctor's supervision, indicating this could be a case of self-medication. The Amboli police found a large number of medicines in Shefali's room - in the fridge, drawer, and on the table - including anti-ageing medication like glutathione.

Shefali started taking medicines on her own about eight years ago after consulting a doctor once, and continued this without regular monitoring by any current doctor, said sources.

Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman of Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro and Spine and Chief Clinical Strategy for the North India region, warned against the growing trend of self-medication with anti-ageing treatments.

"People assume 'natural' or 'anti-ageing' means safe. That's simply not true. Many of these drugs interact with existing medications for blood pressure or diabetes. In older adults, this can be especially dangerous," he says.

He stressed that these substances are often sold online, bypassing regulations and quality checks.

"We need to treat anti-ageing interventions like any other medical procedure - only under professional guidance. Without proper screening, these so-called youth elixirs can pose serious risks," Dr Gupta concludes.

Actress-model Shefali Jariwala's death puts the spotlight back on the rise of self-medication and anti-ageing treatments, with devastating consequences.