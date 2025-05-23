From Pasta To Fun-Filled Selfies: Khushi Kapoor's Cannes Getaway Features Everything Touristy

Khushi Kapoor has been having the time of her life at the French Riviera while her sister, Janhvi Kapoor is busy her much awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Gen z actress was seen doing everything from striking picture perfect poses for the cameras, grabbing a plate full of the most decadent pasta, cheekily smiling ear-to-ear for selfies with her BFFs, exploring the lanes of the French Riviera and beyond.

Khushi Kapoor has been a very busy girl by turning on her wanderlust mode on at Cannes along with her besties Orry and Tanya Shroff. The Loveyapa actress dropped a photo dump on her Instagram account that saw her posing in a picture perfect Anita Dongre ivory gown with floral motifs, a bunch of vacay ready summer dresses and sunglasses, posing for touristy selfies with her friends, carrying her Chrisitian Dior handbag around Cannes town to explore its locales, catching berries on camera at a local farmer's market, dressing like a mermaid in a pretty spring maxi, wrapping herself up in a blankie with her bestie Orry, and taking walks with him while channeling her hot girl summer vibe.

If you are bitten by the travel bug, by witnessing Khushi Kapoor having the time of her life while exploring Cannes. Here are experience you must have at the French Riviera next time your visit.

1. Explore Cannes By Boat

You must sail the Mediterranean while visiting the islands and coastlines at Cannes.

2. Stroll Along La Croisette

Take a touristy stroll along the La Croisette boulevard and take a look at the lines of luxury shops.

3. Browse Rue d'Antibes And Window Shop Luxury Shops

Take a stroll along the famous streets including Rue d'Antibes and witness the bunch of luxury fashion boutiques.

4. Take A Cruise On A Catamaran

Sail the azure waters of the French Riviera while sailing atop a catamaran boat.

5. Go Wine Tasting At Provence Vineyards

Don't forget to sip on a glass of world class rose wine while being enveloped by the lavender fields and oodles of sunshine at the Provence Vineyards.

Khushi Kapoor's Cannes diary was full of frame worthy poses, ice cream selfies with friends, lots of memories and beyond.

