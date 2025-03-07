Khushi Kapoor's Barbiecore Skirt Suit And Lady Dior Bag Channels Her Inner <i>Elle Woods</i>

Khushi Kapoor put her most stylish foot forward yet again and proved that she deserves a spot at the Bollywood fashionista's round table. The 24-year-old actress who looks like fashion runs through her veins delivered yet another winning sartorial moment in a Barbiecore ensemble that was all things girly at its best.

Khushi Kapoor looks like a million bucks in her latest sartorial outing that saw her dripping in pink from head-to-toe. The Nadaaniyan actress's ensemble featured a very classic Coco Chanel inspired tailored blazer that featured a U-neckline and pearl button details paired with a pencil style mini skirt. The ensemble was a handpicked piece from the shelves of the luxury label, Christian Dior.

Khushi accessorised her look with a signature Dior white pearl necklace, a couple of gold toned bracelets from Cartier along with a diamond studded one and a Van Cleef & Arpels moonstone Alhambra bracelet, a Christian Dior cocktail ring with a CD logo in gold, and a pair of Dior tribales ear jacket style earrings. But that wasn't all, the star accessory was Khushi's Lady Dior mini handbag in a black patent leather.

Khushi's tresses were styled into a sleek open look that was accessorised with a bow shaped diamond studded hair accessory from Dior that had a pearl charm detail. Makeup artist, Riviera Lynn added the perfect strokes of glam to Khushi's face in a pink chic coded makeup that featured a beaming and flawless foundation, fluffy brows, a wash of sparkly pink eyeshadow on her lids, black cat eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a touch of bronzer, pink blush and a champagne highlighter on her cheeks, and a luscious pink lip gloss to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Khushi Kapoor's Barbiecore skirt suit was feminine chic at its best.

