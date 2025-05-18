Khushi Kapoor's Black Floral Printed Swimsuit Is Hot Girl Summer Approved

Khushi Kapoor made heads turn as she dropped a photo dump of her spending a typical hot girl summer at a tropical location amongst her friends including, Orry. The Loveyapa actress razzle-dazzled her way through our Instagram feed with her latest swim suit clad avatar that came with beaming skin and Miu Miu sunglasses on the side.

Khushi Kapoor was ready to take on the summer with the vacation appropriate black floral print swimsuit that featured a halter neck and backless swim wear top that featured tie-up closure around the neck and back. She teamed this with a matching tie-tanga style high waist swim wear bottoms that boasted of tie closures too.

Khushi accesorised her holiday ready look with a pair of retro looking dark and rectangular shaped Miu Miu sunglasses, mini diamond studded hoops, a stack of diamond studded and gold bracelets including a Cartier Love bracelet, a layered necklace situation that featured a Van Cleef & Arples Alhambra necklace in the mother of pearl variant and more.

Khushi styled her tresses into a sleek low bun for the sunny vacay day out and paired it with a minimal glam that fetaured her beaming complexion, bushy brows, lots of mascara laden wispy lashes, and nude hued tint that added the right amount of colour to her lips and cheeks.

Khushi Kapoor's swimwear is sartorially summer ready and how.

