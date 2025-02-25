Khushi Kapoor Picks Summer Florals And Classic Blue Jeans For A Spring Closet

Khushi Kapoor took dressing up for spring very seriously dolled up in a pair of quintessentially classic blue jeans and a super feminine white top with bursts of red blooms spread across its length and breadth.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/khushikapoor

Khushi Kapoor dropped a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle that saw her sporting all her on screen looks for her upcoming Netflix production, Nadaaniyan in which she stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. But there was a everyday closet jewel from Khushi's favourites slipped amidst a bunch of these on screen looks.

Khushi's everyday ready close saw her wearing the perfect pair of light blue hued jeans with an acid washed effect that made it further spring appropriate. But the star of the show was Khushi Kapoor's very effeminate white cotton full sleeves top with a sweetheart neckline and an upward slit around the waist. The novelty of the top were the million printed red flowers adorned across its length and breadth that made it the perfect pick for the bloom season.

Khushi accessorised the look with a chic Swarovski studded heart necklace and a pink heart-shaped diamond ring that added the perfect amount of sparkle to her look.

Khushi styled her tresses into a voluminous open salon style waves that she wore with an effortless makeup moment featuring defined brows and a cherry tinted lips and cheeks.

Khushi Kapoor's spring ready look was nothing short of stunning in florals and denims.

