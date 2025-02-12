Khushi Kapoor In Powder Blue Boucle Skirt-Suit With Silver Embellishments Channels Major Feminine Chic Energy

Khushi Kapoor looked like a true blue lady as she stepped out to promote her newest Netflix project, Nadaaniyan. The 24-year-old actress gave us a major throwback moment to Coco Chanel style fashion in this chic boucle skirt suit.

Khushi Kapoor's dipped in powder blue outfit featuring a checked powder blue boucle jacket with a matching mini pencil skirt from the shelves of the label, SELF-PORTRAIT made her look elegant and how. The ensemble featured chunky silver sequin and pearl embellishments around the blazer's neckline and front opening, along with the pockets of the entire set. Celebrity stylist, Ami Patel paired this feminine chic set with a shimmering silver fitted top with a mock neck detail and half-sleeves.

Khushi's look was accessorised with a pair of narrow-toed blue heels with a bow embellishment detail, a pair of flower shaped statement stud earrings, a string of diamonds encrusted necklace and a couple of diamond and gold rings adorned on her fingers.

Hair stylist, Sourav Roy styled Khushi's tresses into a centre parted open look with salon-style waves along the length and curtain bangs to frame her face just right. Makeup artist, Riviera Lynn added the perfect strokes of glam to give Khushi a blushing from within look. Khushi's visage was laden with skin tint mixed with glow drops to add the perfect radiance to her skin, a touch of pink blush swept across her cheeks, bushy brows, winged eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, and a pink lip oil to add the perfect touch of gloss to Khushi's look.

Khushi Kapoor's boucle skirt suit gave us all the Coco Chanel chic vibes.

