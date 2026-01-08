Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Rumours: "It's Crazy"

Bradley Cooper has finally weighed in on the relentless chatter about his appearance. While promoting his latest directorial venture, he playfully addressed claims of getting plastic surgery.

Bradley Cooper Shuts Down Rumours

The Maestro star joined Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes on Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast, where the conversation soon drifted to the online buzz around Cooper's looks.

When Arnett was asked to share a little-known fact about his Is This Thing On? collaborator, he could not resist referencing the gossip. "I said, 'Well, there's a lot,'" he said, laughing, before adding, "And then I was gonna say... because we keep reading it everywhere... everybody thinks Bradley's had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't!'"

Cooper appeared slightly confused by the sudden attention, explaining how strangers had recently approached him. "Some people came up to me in the last couple of weeks, and they're like, 'Oh, you look good!' Yeah, but it's crazy," he said.

Arnett went on to dismiss the speculation outright, remarking, "People say that all the time, and it's a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks they know. You read that stuff, and it's just... you know, bulls**t."

When Did Rumors About Bradley Cooper's Plastic Surgery Start?

The rumours gathered pace during the 2025 New York Film Festival in October, where Is This Thing On? premiered. Photos of Cooper posing with Arnett and Laura Dern were widely shared online, sparking claims that he had undergone a facelift or cosmetic tweaks.

Yet, while social media obsessed over his face, the film itself was earning rave reviews.

The dramedy, which he directed and co-wrote with Arnett and Mark Chappell, follows Alex Novak, a newly single father who turns to stand-up comedy after splitting from his wife Tess, played by Dern. It marks Cooper's third outing as a director after A Star Is Born and Maestro.

