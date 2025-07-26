Post Kolhapuri Row, Indians Online Say Prada's Latest Heels Remind Them Of <i>Juttis</i>

Post the outrage against the Kolhapuri-inspired sandals featured in Prada's Men's Spring/Sumer 2026 show, the luxury brand is under fire yet again. This time, it is for the new Antiqued Leather Pumps by Prada that the Indians believe mimic traditional Rajasthani juttis. The netizens were very prompt in pointing out the uncanny similarity between Prada's heels that boasted of an 'original and unconventional' design and the handcrafted ethnic footwear that has been worn for ages across India.

Photo Credit: prada.com

This is despite the minor tweaks to the footwear released by the luxury fashion major, like the heels, the pointed-toe of the shoe, visible stitching, and leather finish. What's gotten even more criticism is the lack of any reference to the cultural roots of the heels.

In light of this repeat episode of not giving credits to the original product - its roots and geo-cultural significance; it is questionable whether luxe labels like Prada are learning from their past mistakes or are simply on a path to rebrand traditional designs to cater to a global market with any attribution, whatsoever. This also creates greater noise around cultural appropriation dialogue, the call for more accountability on the brand's part, fair credit and recognition being given to the places of origin and artisans of such couture pieces. All of which have become the need of the hour in the world of fashion.

