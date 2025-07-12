Post Row, Prada To Join Hands With Kolhapuri <i>Chappal</i> Artisans To Make Sandals

Post facing a row for showcasing the Kolhapuri chappals, Italian luxury brand Prada has expressed its inclination towards launching a limited-edition "Made in India" Kolhapuri inspired collection which will be in partnership with local artisans, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCI) told India Today TV.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/prada

At the recently held Milan Fashion Week, at least seven out of the 56 looks presented at Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show featured models wearing Kolhapuris. What's more, they priced them at a whopping Rs 1.2 lakhs without acknowledging their roots or cultural importance. This became the cause of quite a stir in India because this representation of an Indian fashion staple on the world stage came without credits. Later, Prada admitted that it drew inspiration from India's iconic Kolhapuri chappals.

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCI) mentioned on Friday, July 11, 2025 that they had a virtual meeting with Prada over a collaboration and ethical sourcing. Lalit Gandhi, President of MACCI told India Today TV, "Prada was represented by five senior officials from its Milan headquarters. They committed that next week a technical expert team will visit Maharashtra, especially Kolhapur, to identify sustainable local supply chain partners. They accepted that going forward they would identify these sandals as Kolhapuri chappals. We will connect them with reputed artisan clusters and compliant manufacturers."

He also said that Prada has expressed, "There will be further collaboration on heritage crafts, such as Paithani weaving, Himroo textiles, Bichwas/Payal (anklets) and regional embroidery work."

MACCIA had previously written to Prada, flagging concerns over cultural representation and a lack of acknowledgement, specifically since Kolhapuris hold a Geographical Indication (GI) status in India since 2019.

Lalit Gandhi commented on the controversy, "This controversy has acted as a blessing in disguise for artisans. As there is an increase in demand for Kolapuri chappals. Artisans, suppliers and retailers come under one roof as an association to promote this heritage."

During Friday's meeting five senior officers from Prada's Milan headquarters including Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Christopher Bugg, Global Director of Communications of Prada Group were in attendance.

On an earlier occasion, Prada had stated that they will work towards, "responsible design practices, fostering cultural engagement, and opening a dialogue for a meaningful exchange with local Indian artisan communities."

