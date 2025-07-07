After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neena Gupta Takes A Jibe At Prada Over Kolhapuri <i>Chappal</i> Row: "Real <i>Toh</i> Real <i>Hota Hai</i>"

Prada is under scrutiny after the luxury brand allegedly copied the traditional Kolhapuri chappal design. On June 22, Prada unveiled a pair of 'Toe Ring Sandals' at their Men's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan. The footwear grabbed attention for its striking similarity to traditional Kolhapuris.

However, when Prada presented the age-old sandals under their brand, it irked the internet and slammed the label for not giving credit to its roots. Not just social media users, but Bollywood celebrities have also joined the raging discourse around the controversy.

Neena Gupta recently took an indirect jibe at Prada, a day after Kareena Kapoor Khan took a dig at the brand. On Monday, the film veteran shared a video on Instagram where she was seen showcasing a handmade pair of Kolhapuri chappals. They were a gift from the late actor Laxmikant Berde.

Explaining the story behind the present, the 66-year-old said, “So, these Kolhapur slippers are making the headlines these days. Once I did something with Laxmikant Berde. I don't remember what it was. So, I asked him, ‘Can you get me these slippers from Kolhapur?' He said, ‘Yes'. So, he got them for me.”

Neena Gupta added, “These are the most beautiful slippers I have ever had. Most beautiful and handmade. I love them. Thank you, Laxmikant. You are not there anymore, but I love you.” The Metro In Dino actress captioned the post, “Real toh real hota hai (Real is real).”

A day ago, Kareena Kapoor called out Prada by uploading an image on her Instagram Stories. The photo captures her wearing an exquisite pair of Kolhapuris. Taking a subtle dig at the brand, she wrote, “Sorry, not Prada… but my OG Kolhapuri.”

Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Kolhapuri Chappal row. Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

After the controversy, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court against Prada. The petition ordered Prada to compensate the artisans who make Kolhapuri chappals, highlighting that the luxury label had copied the traditional designs without giving them any recognition.

However, Prada had earlier described their sandals as "inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage."