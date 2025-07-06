Kareena Kapoor Takes A Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri <i>Chappal</i> Row: "My OG..."

Kareena Kapoor took to social media on Sunday to call out luxury fashion brand Prada for allegedly copying the design of traditional Kolhapuri chappals.

What's Happening

Kareena shared a picture of herself wearing Kolhapuri chappals and appeared to take a subtle dig at the brand.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Sorry not Prada...but my OG Kolhapuri," while keeping her face out of the frame to highlight the footwear.

Her post comes shortly after Prada sparked controversy for showcasing sandals that closely resembled Kolhapuri chappals, without attributing their Indian origins.



Background

Prada recently unveiled a pair of 'Toe Ring Sandals' at the Prada Men's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan on June 22.

The footwear drew attention for its strong resemblance to the traditional Indian design, but was presented under the luxury brand's label without clear credit to its roots.

Following this, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court.

The plea demanded compensation for Kolhapuri chappal artisans, stating their designs had been copied without acknowledgement.

The PIL noted that Prada used the traditional style in its latest collection.

Although the brand had earlier described the sandals as "inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage," the situation has triggered a debate around cultural appropriation and proper credit.

In response to the backlash over the similarity and the sandals' high price, reportedly close to Rs 1 lakh, Prada issued a statement acknowledging the Indian influence.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, in a statement, said, "We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognise the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship."

