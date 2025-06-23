Kolhapuri Chappals Walk The Prada Runway. Without Any Credit To India, Unsurprisingly

The fashion world is finally catching on: India isn't just watching the runway, it's setting the trends.

From designers like Sabyasachi and Rahul Mishra lighting up international fashion weeks to Indian motifs making their way into high fashion editorials, there's no denying it -- India is having a moment. But ask the Internet and fashion insiders, and they'll tell you one thing: the global industry still hasn't learned how to say "credit where it's due". Especially when it comes to anything 'inspired by' India.

Take the latest fashion lookback. What's being paraded as cutting-edge often feels suspiciously familiar. From dupattas rebranded as "Scandinavian scarves" to lehengas styled as Y2K maxi skirts, to Gucci calling Alia Bhatt's Cannes saree look, a gown; the West seems to be falling in love with Indian fashion... but conveniently forgetting to mention it.

And now, the humble Kolhapuri chappal has entered the global chat.

Yes, those Kolhapuris. The iconic, hand-stitched leather sandals that trace their roots back to 12th or 13th century Maharashtra have walked their way onto the global stage, thanks to none other than Prada.

The Italian luxury label unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collection in a dramatic, meaning-defying showcase curated by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. With 56 looks in total, the show leaned hard into contrasts -- think brown leather jackets paired with briefs, and grey suits layered over red turtlenecks. The theme? "A shift of attitude - dismantling of meaning, and dismantling power."

But there was little shift of attitude when it came to mentioning India. While the fashion crowd tried to decode the chaos, Indian viewers had laser focus -- four of the models were wearing what unmistakably looked like Kolhapuri chappals.

A Legacy In Leather

Here's a quick crash course on these chappals: Kolhapuris are not just footwear, they're tradition stitched in leather. Originally crafted by skilled cobblers in the Kolhapur region, they gained fame for their durability, unique design and comfort. In the 18th century, King Shahu Maharaj himself helped popularise them, elevating their status beyond the local bazaar.

An authentic Kolhapur Chappal. Photo: kolhapuriwala

Kholapuri chappals are a favourite with not only influcencers, but Bollywood too. Today, you'll find Kolhapuris everywhere -- from street style to designer racks. And now, it seems, the Prada runway in Milan as well.

But is this global love letter to Indian footwear authentic appreciation, or yet another case of fashion whitewashing?

Mixed Reactions Online

While some users celebrated the global spotlight on Indian craftsmanship, others weren't impressed. Many called it a repeat of the infamous "Scandinavian scarf" episode -- when Western brands styled a chunni and called it Nordic minimalism.

"Prada SS26 includes Kolhapuri chappal, which originated from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India, and is known for its intricate design and craftsmanship. Just like the 'Scandinavian scarves', the Western fashion industry is ripping off Indian fashion again," read one sharp comment on X.

Here's what the internet had to say:

It's not the first time a luxury brand has borrowed -- or outright lifted -- from Indian heritage. And while some argue that fashion has always been about borrowing and blending, the lack of attribution still stings.

