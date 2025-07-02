First Amarnath Yatra Batch To Leave Today Amid Tight Security

Amid tight security after the Pahalgam terror attack, the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra will leave from Jammu on Wednesday morning.

While the 38-day-long Yatra will formally start on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, will flag off the first batch of pilgrims towards the twin base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal on Wednesday.

The Yatra route from both Pahalgam and Baltal axis has been declared as no-fly zone due to serious security concerns following terrorist attack on tourists on April 22 in Pahalgam.

The attackers have not been found till date. A massive anti-terror operation has failed to track down three Pakistani terrorists behind the attack that claimed 26 lives.

About 600 additional companies of paramilitary forces have been mobilised for security, making it the highest-ever deployment for the Yatra security.

The security situation in Kashmir after Pahalgam attack has impacted Yatra as well. There is a drop in Yatra registration even as authorities are trying their best to woo more yatris.

The government has organised free bus service and other logistical arrangements for yatris from Jammu to base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam.

Hundreds of J&K government employees from key departments like health, water supplies and power are involved in the Yatra arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Baltal to cave shrine is shortest route of 14 km against traditional Pahalgam route which is 48 km long.

