India-US Trade Talks In Advanced Stage, Agricultural Products A Hurdle: Official

The India-US trade negotiations are at an advanced stage and a consensus on an interim deal is within reach, a key official told NDTV on Tuesday, adding that Washington's demands on agricultural products are proving to be a hurdle.

Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Executive Council Member Sunil Jain spoke to the channel on Tuesday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was reported as having said that agriculture and dairy are "big red lines" for India in the trade talks.

"The deal has progressed a lot and the chief negotiators of India are extending their stay in the US and trying to complete the deal. I think the two areas where the deal is getting stuck are related to agricultural products. Agriculture is the lifeline of the Indian GDP and Indian people. It is very difficult for us to import agricultural products. There are many difficulties and sensitivities involved," Mr Jain said in Hindi.

"The second thing is that the products the US sells to us are genetically modified products, which are banned in India. Till date, no law has been enacted in India to allow these products. So, it is very difficult for us to import maize, cotton, soya, almonds, apples, etc. The US is telling us to make a deal on these products," he added.

The negotiations between India and the US entered the sixth day in Washington on Tuesday. The Indian team, headed by Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in the Department of Commerce, was initially scheduled to stay for two days.

The extension is important because US President Donald Trump's 26% reciprocal tariffs had been suspended for 90 days till July 9. The baseline tariffs of 10%, though, are still in place.

"I think both countries can keep this obstacle aside and move forward with other products. For the US, exports of auto components, aluminium and steel from India are a problem. I think we should make a deal and keep some products out of it... We can debate and come to an agreement on these products after three to four months," he said.

If this can be worked out, the executive council member said, a large part of India's exports to the US will be saved from the reciprocal tariffs, but the base tariff of 10% is likely to remain.

"The zero tariff trade will be settled only after September-October. But, even if we work with 10% as the base tariff, it is fine for the country... If there is any bilateral trade agreement, it will have to involve give and take. So, we will move forward and America will move forward. Both are the largest democracies in the world and they will have to move together," Mr Jain said.