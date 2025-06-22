Level Up To Kareena Kapoor's Latest Yoga Workout Routine For An Active Weekend

Fitness has always been a core part of Kareena Kapoor's life. From challenging her body with many athletic exercises to indulging in new workout routines, the actress has never failed to impress us with her dedication to overall wellness. Recently, Kareena served major fitness goals as her trainer, Anushka Parwani, shared her yoga routine video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress was seen doing the Plough Pose or Halasana, which indeed seemed like the fittest way to kickstart the weekend.

Kareena starts off by lying on the floor on a yoga mat. Next, she places her hands under her lower back and slowly lifts her legs towards the ceiling. Then, she lowers her legs over her head, aiming to touch her toes to the floor behind her. Once successful, she holds the pose by interlacing her fingers and pressing her arms down behind her back.

Benefits of the Plough Pose

This exercise stretches the spine, back, and neck muscles, while also strengthening the shoulders, arms, and legs. The inverted position promotes better blood flow throughout the body, potentially regulating blood pressure and lowering blood sugar levels. Halasana can also help calm the nervous system, reducing stress and fatigue. It can also aid digestion and relieve constipation.

How to do the Plough Pose?

1. Lie on your back with your legs together and arms by your sides, palms facing down.

2. Lift your legs up towards the ceiling, keeping them straight.

3. Slowly lower your legs over your head, aiming to touch your toes to the floor behind you.

4. You can support your back with your hands, interlacing your fingers and pressing your arms down for added stability.

5. Maintain the pose, focusing on breathing deeply and relaxing your body. Hold for 5-10 breaths or as long as comfortable.

6. Gently roll back down, vertebra by vertebra, bringing your legs back to the starting position.